Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Earn 2024 Grammy Nod With the Help of Netflix’s Smash Hit ‘Wednesday’

After being nominated for a 2024 Grammy Award in the Best Rock Song category for “Angry,” The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards will now vie for a second prestigious honor at the prestigious event. As Billboard reports, the Recording Academy has added Jagger and Richards to the list of arrangers of a classical-flavored version of The Stones’ 1966 hit “Paint It Black” from the Netflix series Wednesday that’s is nominated for the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella Grammy.

The Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella prize is awarded to the arrangers of the nominated song. When the nominees for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards were announced on November 10, Esin Aydingoz, Chris Bacon, and Alana Da Fonseca were listed as the “Paint It Black” covers’ arrangers. However, last week the Recording Academy decided to also include Jagger and Richards, who are the original co-writers of “Paint It Black,” in that list.

The updated rendition of “Paint It Black” is an instrumental version of the tune that was featured in the premiere episode of Wednesday in a scene where the lead character, Wednesday Addams (portrayed by Jenna Ortega), plays the song on cello.

This marks the first time that Jagger and Richards have been nominated for a Grammy as arrangers.

The Rolling Stones’ original version of “Paint It Black” spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June of 1966.

As previously reported, Jagger and Richards have also been nominated this year for the Best Rock Song prize for “Angry,” from the new Rolling Stones album Hackney Diamonds. They share the nomination with producer Andrew Watt, who co-wrote the tune with them.

The two new nominations bring Jagger’s and Richards’ total career Grammy nods to 18 and 16, respectively, according to Grammy.com. Over the years, the duo has won three Grammys as members of The Rolling Stones—for Best Rock Album (Voodoo Lounge) and Best Music Video, Short Form (“Love Is Strong”) in 1995, and for Best Traditional Blues Album (Blue & Lonesome) in 2018.

Jagger and Richards also were honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1986 as members of The Stones. Interestingly, the band, which formed in 1962, didn’t receive its first Grammy nomination until 1978, when Some Girls received a nod for Album of the Year.

The 66th Grammy Awards will take place on February 4, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will air live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

As previously reported, The Rolling Stones recently announced dates for a 2024 North American tour in support of Hackney Diamonds. The trek currently features 19 confirmed dates, spanning from an April 28 show in Houston through a July 17 concert in Santa Clara, California. Tickets for the shows went on sale to the general public today, December 1.