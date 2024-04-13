Iron Maiden Frontman Bruce Dickinson’s First Solo Show Since 2002: Setlist & More

Iron Maiden lead vocalist Bruce Dickson has kicked off his first solo tour since 2002, and he’s still got it! The singer kicked off the tour with a solo performance on April 12 at Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. Billed under The House Band Of Hell, Dickinson took some time to pop into the box office to sell tickets to the special event to many excited fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

If you want to prep ahead of the next round of shows, we’ll break down Bruce Dickinson’s setlist and more.

Dickinson performed 15 different songs, including a few from his fresh release The Mandrake Project. He performed with his backing band comprised of Chris Declerq, Philip Naslund, Tonya O’Callaghan, Dave Moreno, and Mistheria.

[Catch Bruce Dickinson Live on His International Tour in 2024]

If you want in on the tour but want to know what to expect, here’s Bruce Dickinson’s setlist from last night:

1. “Accident of Birth”

2. “Abduction”

3. “Laughing in the Hiding Bush”

4. “Afterglow of Ragnarok”

5. “Chemical Wedding”

6. “Many Doors to Hell”

7. “Tears of the Dragon”

8. “Resurrection Men”

9. “Rain on the Graves”

10. “Frankenstein” (cover of The Edgar Winter Group)

11. “Gods of War”

12. “The Alchemist”

13. “Darkside of Aquarius”

Dickinson also returned with an encore of “Jerusalem” and “Road to Hell”.

Why Hasn’t Bruce Dickinson Performed in So Long?

The last time Dickinson performed was back in August of 2002 at Germany’s Wacken Open Air Festival.

Dickinson’s written a lot of material since then, with releases including Tyranny Of Souls from 2005 and The Mandrake Project this year.

It’s not abundantly clear why Dickinson took such a long break from his solo career. In 2015, he did have a stint with cancer that led to seven weeks of chemotherapy, which may have contributed to the extended break.

Regardless, fans are excited to see the Iron Maiden singer back in action.

Photo courtesy of Iron Maiden’s Facebook page

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.