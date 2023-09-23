Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Reveals First Solo Album in Nearly 20 Years, Adds 2024 Tour

Bruce Dickinson has revealed his first forthcoming album, The Mandrake Project. Out in 2024, the album marks the Iron Maiden frontman’s first new solo material since releasing Tyranny of Souls in 2005.

The seventh solo album for Dickinson, The Mandrake Project also reunites him with longtime collaborator and producer Roy Z, who worked on his previous solo releases Balls To Picasso, Accident Of Birth, The Chemical Wedding, and Tyranny Of Souls.

“This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it,” said Dickinson in a statement. “Roy Z and I have been planning, writing, and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it. I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life.”

Dickinson, who will also embark on a nine-date tour in Mexico and Brazil in April 2024, is planning to add more dates for a tour around the new album. “We’re planning to play as many shows as we can in as many places as possible,” said Dickinson, “for as many people as we can.”

Aside from a 30-second teaser video for the album, Dickinson hasn’t revealed much about the forthcoming project. “As for what ‘The Mandrake Project’ actually is,” he added, “all will be revealed soon.”

In 2022, Dickinson, who is also a pilot, actor, author, and radio and podcast host, went on a spoken word tour, An Evening With Bruce Dickinson, with dates in the U.S., U.K., and Europe.

Iron Maiden released their 17th album, Senjutsu, in 2021, which was co-produced by Maiden bassist Steve Harris and the band’s longtime producer Kevin Shirley. The band also kicked off their Legacy of the Beast stadium tour in 2022, which is set to wrap up on Friday (October 6) at the Power Trip festival in Indio, California.

Earlier in 2023, Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain also revealed that he was recovering after suffering a stroke in January 2023, which left him paralyzed on one side of his body.

Bruce Dickinson The Mandrake Project Tour:

April 18 – Diana Theater, Guadalajara, Mexico

April 20 – Pepsi Theatre, Mexico City, Mexico

April 24 – Live Curitiba, Curitiba, Brazil

April 25 – Pepsi On Stage, Porto Alegre, Brazil

April 27 – Opera Hall, Brasilia, Brazil

April 28 – Arena Hall, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

April 30 – Qualistage, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

May 2 – Quinta Linda, Ribeirao Preto, Brazil

May 4 – Vibra, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Photo: ‘The Mandrake Project’ Cover / Courtesy of FunHouse Entertainment