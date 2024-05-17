Bruce Kulick Discusses “Missed Opportunity” at Kiss’ Farwell Show and His “Weird” Contribution

Although releasing several solo albums throughout his time in the spotlight, Bruce Kulick’s rise to stardom came thanks to his contributions to bands like Blackjack, Grand Funk Railroad, and Kiss. Spending over a decade with Kiss, Kulick recently shared his thoughts on the band retiring from the stage and their new form as digital avatars. While excited about what the future holds for the iconic band, he considered their final show to be lackluster given the stardom that followed them throughout the years.

Speaking with Chaoszine about the band’s farewell show, Kulick wished Kiss would have involved former members. “They really missed making a better feel-good evening for everyone… it was much closer to every night before.” Although he was showcased on screen at the last concert, the musician added, “And those who say, ‘Well, I saw you up on the screen…’ They’d been doing that for years where they’d have little things. So they didn’t feel it was important. I feel they missed an opportunity.”

Given his thoughts on the show, Kulick considered the overall message to be – “Wow, this current band made it through all this. And look at us with the with the multi-million dollar show. And now we’re going to show you the avatar.” He continued, “I think that that was a big part of them dropping the ball in looking at the past.”

Bruce Kulick Notes His “Big Appearance” At Kiss’ Final Show

While not physically taking part in the farewell show, Kulick shared his surprise about hearing his work. “They said, ‘Good night. We are immortal.’ And then… the screen opens. But what do you hear first? My guitar playing ‘God Gave Rock ’N’ Roll To You’ – My big appearance! … [It] was their choice; the right song. So there you go. I’m a part of it. All the guitar parts are there, and I was like, ‘Whoa, this is really weird!’”

As for his thoughts on the future of Kiss, unlike many fans, Kulick liked the idea of a digital version of the band. “I applaud them in thinking broad and big and future… I knew they would never want to [say], ‘Let’s start a TV show, find the best Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons.’ … There’s something, like, ‘Ewww’ for them to be a part of that or judge that. … To take them and then make them avatars, it totally made sense to me.”

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)