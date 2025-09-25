Bruce Kulick Confirms Vegas Appearance With Former Kiss Bandmates

Bruce Kulick bounced from band to band before eventually landing a spot in KISS in 1984. The guitarist played on five albums before leaving the band for good in 1996. However, when the shock rock legends reunited in 2023 for a final encore at Madison Square Garden, Kulick received no invitation. Now, with Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, and Paul Stanley set to reunite for two unmasked shows in November, many fans wondered if the band’s longest-running guitarist would join them. Fortunately, Kulick has your answer.

Bruce Kulick Will Join Kiss For Vegas Show

In November, Kiss enthusiasts will descend upon Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for Kiss Kruise Land-Locked in Vegas. The annual event, set for Nov. 14-16, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Kiss Army, and the 30th anniversary of the first Kiss fan convention.

In addition to exclusive Q&A sessions and performances from Sebastian Bach, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini of Ratt, Quiet Riot and more, Kiss will take the stage for two “unmasked” shows. And in a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Bruce Kulick confirmed that he will jam with his bandmates during the second night’s electric performance.

“I’ll be joining them on some songs,” he said. “We haven’t [figured out a] set list yet. It’s a little too far away, but I’m excited about that. I did that quite a few times on the [past cruises], both electric and acoustic. But right now, for sure, I’m involved with that night, at which they plan on having a lot of special guests.”

What Should Fans Expect?

Certainly, Bruce Kulick has no shortage of material, both solo and with Kiss, to choose from. And the 71-year-old guitarist will do his best to deliver the best of both worlds during his time onstage at Kiss Kruise.

“I really have dug into songs I have to play because I feel like they represent the best of what I contributed to the band,” he said. “But there’s also left turns… You know, the fans have always appreciated that I’m not afraid to go into something deeper and represent it with passion and with great musicians. I used to do a lot of medleys so I could put more songs in the set. I didn’t want to do that this time. But there is one medley because it makes sense just to represent some of these songs. Even though they won’t be full versions, everybody will love it.”

Featured image by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images