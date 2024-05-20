Greetings from Across the Globe: New Bruce Springsteen Digital Compilation Features International Performances

Bruce Springsteen has released the latest in a series of live digital compilations. The Live Series: Songs from Around the World, Vol. 2 is the Boss’ second compilation devoted to performances in cities outside of the U.S. It’s available exclusively as a digital download and via streaming services.

The 15-track album features songs presented chronologically from oldest to newest, spanning from 1975 through tunes recorded Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2023 European tour.

The lead track is a version of Springsteen’s 1973 classic “Growin’ Up” from a November 1975 show at the Hammersmith Odeon in London. That’s followed by a performance of the Boss’ 1980 hit “Hungry Heart” from a May 1981 concert at Wembley Arena in London.

The album also features renditions of a variety of deep cuts and rarities, including “Brothers Under the Bridge,” “All I’m Thinkin’ About,” “Roulette,” “TV Movie,” “From Small Things (Big Things One Day Come),” and “None but the Brave.”

The last three songs on the compilation were all recorded during the European leg of Bruce and the E Street Band’s 2023 trek.

The are a version of “Darkness on the Edge of Town” from a show in Dublin, Ireland; “Human Touch” from a concert in Barcelona, Spain; and “Ghosts” from a performance in Rome.

40th Anniversary Born in the U.S.A. Reissue

Meanwhile, Springsteen is celebrating the 40th anniversary of his chart-topping 1984 album Born in the U.S.A. with a special translucent-red vinyl reissue that’s due out on June 14. The LP will be housed in a gatefold sleeve, and will come with a lithograph and a booklet featuring archival material and new liner notes. You can pre-order the disc now.

About Springsteen’s Upcoming Tour Plans

As previously reported, Springsteen and the E Street Band currently are in the midst of the European leg of their 2024 world tour. The next show is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22, in Sunderland, U.K.

The European leg is mapped out through a July 25 show at Wembley Stadium in London.

Later in summer, the Boss and his group will mount a second 2024 U.S. leg in August and September, followed by a Canadian trek that runs from late October to late November. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

Tickets for Springsteen’s concerts are available for purchase via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

The Live Series: Songs from Around the World, Vol. 2 Track List:

“Growin’ Up” (Hammersmith Odeon, London, U.K., 11/24/1975) “Hungry Heart” (Wembley Arena, London, U.K., 5/4/1981) “Tunnel of Love” (Stockholms Stadion, Stockholm, Sweden, 7/3/1988) “Leap of Faith” (Waldbühne Berlin, Germany, 5/14/1993) LT “Brothers Under the Bridge” (Palais des Congrès Acropolis, Nice, France, 5/18/1997) rarity Tracks “All I’m Thinkin’ About” (Hovet, Stockholm, Sweden, 6/25/2005) D&D “We Take Care of Our Own” (Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy, Paris, France, 7/4/2012) WB “Roulette” (Ippodromo delle Capannelle, Rome, Italy, 7/11/2013) Tracks “TV Movie” (Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, U.K., 7/23/2013) “Heaven’s Wall” (Hope Estate Winery, Hunter Valley, Australia, 2/23/2014)” HH “From Small Things (Big Things One Day Come)” (Malieveld, The Hague, Holland, 6/14/2016) “None but the Brave” (Stadion Letzigrund, Zürich, Switzerland, 7/31/2016) “Darkness on the Edge of Town” (RDS Arena, Dublin, Ireland, 5/7/2023) “Human Touch” (Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain, 4/28/2023) “Ghosts” (Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza, Italy, 7/25/2023)

