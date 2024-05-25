Watch Post Malone Drop F-Bomb in Front of Reba McEntire During “Ramblin’ Man” Rehearsal and Quickly Regret It

For several months, fans of Post Malone watched the singer tease his grand entrance into country music. Sharing a love for the genre, the singer jumped at the chance to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards. And given that he recently released his country song “I Had Some Help” with Morgan Wallen, there seemed no better time. But besides hitting the stage to prove his wide range in music, the hitmaker received the opportunity to honor Dickey Betts with a special performance with country legend Reba McEntire. The only problem – it seemed the excitement got the better of Malone.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although Malone understands the pressures that come with performing in front of thousands of fans, nothing prepared him for standing beside Reba. Given her rich history in country music, Malone was all smiles as he got the chance to sing “Ramblin’ Man” with her. But before the two hit the stage, they rehearsed their parts backstage. And for Malone, there seemed no greater moment as he showed her how he wanted to end the song. “And then I’ll rip the solo on it… okay, yeah. F*ck yeah. I mean hell yeah, sorry.”

[RELATED: Post Malone Shares Teaser for New Country Banger Featuring the Iconic Blake Shelton]

Post Malone Continues To Tease His Country Music Debut

While not the first time Reba has heard the word, it shocked Malone that he uttered the word in front of an icon. Quickly apologizing, Reba simply laughed it off as she enjoyed her time with the singer.

Looking at the comment section, fans loved the respect Malone showed to Reba with comments reading, “Look at the love and respect he has in his eyes and body language towards Reba. Best Human.” Another fan added, “I love that he apologizes as a grown man for cursing his parents should be very proud of him and his manners.” And one comment suggested Reba might be on his country album, “They both performed at the recent Super Bowl pre-game, and they did this at the ACM awards. What are the chances of her being on his future country album?”

While performing with Reba and taking the stage for “I Had Some Help”, Malone also showcased his new song “Never Love You Again”, which has yet to be released. But with a country album on the way, it is only a matter of time.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)