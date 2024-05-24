Watch Paul McCartney Roast Bruce Springsteen While Honoring Him With the 2024 Ivor Novello Awards

The voice behind iconic songs like “Dancing in the Dark”, “The River”, and “Born in the U.S.A.”, Bruce Springsteen not only showcased his voice but his talents with a pen. Having sold over 140 million albums and winning countless awards including Grammys, Academy Awards, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, it appears “The Boss” was the first international songwriter honored at the Ivors Academy. And what better way to receive such an honor than by being roasted by Paul McCartney?

While introducing the rockstar to the stage, McCartney decided to have a little fun when he explained, “He’s known as being the American working man, but he admits he’s never worked a day in his life. It’s true.” Referring to him as a xf, McCartney continued his roast but added how he couldn’t name another performer more fitting to receive the award, “Except maybe Bob Dylan… Or Paul Simon, or Billy Joel, or Beyoncé, or Taylor Swift. The list goes on.”

Paul McCartney introduce Bruce Springsteen as the first non-British recipient in the history for the Academy Fellowship category at the 69th The Ivors Awards inn London, England (May 23, 2024)

🎥 : Svana Gisla#thebeatles #paulmccartney #brucespringsteen pic.twitter.com/Q00FG5wwMh — DIÁRIO DOS BEATLES (@Diario_Beatles) May 24, 2024

Bruce Springsteen Honored With Special Vinyl

Speaking on winning the award, Springsteen shared his love for his friends and fans. “I’m proud to be the first international songwriter to be recognized by The Ivors Academy. In addition to recognizing my songwriting, the award stands as a tribute to the fans and friends who have supported me and my work for the last fifty years. This entire country has made me feel welcome every step of the way, and for this, I will always remain deeply appreciative.”

Throughout the years, the Fellowship honored numerous singers and songwriters including Amy Winehouse, John Lennon, Kate Bush, Adele, Sting, and even McCartney. Excited to welcome Springsteen, the Chair of The Ivors Academy, Tom Gray, said, “There is no one more fitting than Bruce Springsteen to be the first international songwriter inducted into our Fellowship. Songwriters are powerful storytellers, who capture our lives, loves and hardships. Bruce has always told the greatest stories.”

To honor Springsteen, a limited edition vinyl hit shelves with some of the singer’s most popular songs. And it also comes in Jersey Devil Red to add that special Springsteen touch.

