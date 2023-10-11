Bruce Springsteen Gives Health Update, Still Has a “B—- of a Bellyache”

It has been a tough couple of months for Bruce Springsteen. Initially, the Boss planned to postpone a few tour dates while he dealt with his peptic ulcer disease. However, his doctor decided that wasn’t enough. As a result, Springsteen and the E Street Band put off the remainder of their 2023 tour dates until next year. Yesterday, the rock legend shared a health update with his fans.

During the October 10 episode of From My Home to Yours on SiriusXM, the Boss let fans know how he was feeling. He introduced himself as “Your favorite rock star with a bitch of a bellyache,” at the top of the show. Then, he talked a little about his postponed tour dates.

“Let me take a moment and thank my fans affected by our postponed shows for their understanding,” he said. “I am deeply sorry but this belly thing, despite my ability to laugh at it, has been a monster,” he added. The peptic ulcer, he said, “is still rocking my internal world.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Peptic ulcer disease occurs when open sores, or ulcers, form in the stomach or first part of the small intestine. Many cases of peptic ulcer disease develop because a bacterial infection eats away the protective lining of the digestive system.”

Symptoms of the disease include burning abdominal pain, especially between meals or at night, nausea, vomiting, heartburn, and other uncomfortable conditions. Additionally, untreated peptic ulcers can lead to serious conditions such as perforation of the stomach. So, it’s easy to see why Springsteen’s doctors want him off the road until next year.

03/19 Phoenix, Arizona – Footprint Center

03/25 San Diego, California – Pechanga Arena

03/28 San Francisco, California – Chase Center

03/31 San Francisco, California – Chase Center

04/04 Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

04/07 Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

04/12 Uncasville, Connecticut – Mohegan Sun Arena

04/15 Albany, New York – MVP Arena

04/18 Syracuse, New York – JMA Wireless Dome

04/21 Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

08/15 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena

08/18 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena

08/21 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Citizens Bank Park

08/23 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Citizens Bank Park

09/07 Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park

09/13 Baltimore, Maryland – Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Photo: Danny Clinch / Shore Fire Media