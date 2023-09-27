Bruce Springsteen Delays Remaining 2023 Tour Dates Due to Peptic Ulcer Disease

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band have officially postponed their remaining 2023 tour dates. The concerts will be rescheduled for next year, according to a statement from Springsteen’s camp, as posted in an update on social media.

The two dozen dates were previously postponed in September so Springsteen could get treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease. The plan was to resume them in November. According to the new statement, he is recovering and “will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice.”

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be postponed until 2024,” the statement reads.

“Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place at their originally scheduled venues,” it continues. “When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates.”

Springsteen himself is quoted in the statement thanking folks for their support as he recovers: “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

The band announced their 2023 tour last year and played the first of their North American dates in February before touring Europe in April. They were able to play several shows in the United States in August before they got postponed.

View the postponed tour dates below:

9-07 Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome

9-09 Baltimore, MD – Oriole Park at Camden Yards

9-12 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

9-14 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

9-16 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

9-19 Albany, NY – MVP Arena

9-21 Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

9-29 Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park

11-03 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

11-06 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

11-08 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome

11-10 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre

11-14 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

11-16 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

11-18 Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Tire Centre

11-20 Montreal, Quebec – Centre Bell

11-30 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

12-04 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

12-06 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

12-10 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

12-12 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

8-21 Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

8-23 Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images