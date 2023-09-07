Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Tour Dates to Treat Peptic Ulcer Disease

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are taking an unexpected pause from the road. On Wednesday night (September 6), the rock legend revealed he’s undergoing treatment for peptic ulcer disease and is postponing all September tour dates on the recommendation of his doctors.

“Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY,” a statement on the band’s Instagram account reads. “Mr. Springsteen is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.”

The decision comes just weeks after the 73-year-old hitmaker postponed two concerts in Philadelphia due to an unspecified illness. Wednesday’s announcement also includes a direct statement from Springsteen, who reiterated his intentions to make up the missed dates as soon as possible.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” he shares. “First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows, and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all, Bruce.”

A complete list of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s postponed performances can be found below. Ticketholders are expected to receive additional information on the rescheduled dates in the days ahead.

September 7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

September 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

September 14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

September 16 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

September 19 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

September 21 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

September 29 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

