Bruce Springsteen Reveals Rescheduled 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Last month, Bruce Springsteen announced that he had to postpone his remaining 2023 tour dates. At the time, the Boss’s camp stated that he needed time off to undergo treatment for peptic ulcer disease. On October 6, Springsteen announced the rescheduled dates.

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks,” the statement read. It went on to say that he would continue to undergo treatment for the rest of 2023 “on doctor’s advice.” As a result, the Boss pushed the rest of his 2023 tour dates back until next year.

The statement also included a message from Springsteen to his fans. “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Those who bought tickets through official ticketing companies but aren’t able to attend the rescheduled dates can request a refund within 30 days. On the other hand, those who are able to attend the new dates will be able to use their previously purchased tickets.

Springsteen and the E Street Band will play makeup shows in March and April 2024. Then, they’ll continue the tour in August before wrapping up in September. At the moment, Springsteen has only announced rescheduled U.S. dates. The Boss will announce the rescheduled Canadian dates next week. All of those shows will take place at their originally scheduled venues.

Tickets for some of the shows are still available on Springsteen’s website. Check out the full list of 2024 dates below.

03/19 Phoenix, Arizona – Footprint Center

03/25 San Diego, California – Pechanga Arena

03/28 San Francisco, California – Chase Center

03/31 San Francisco, California – Chase Center

04/04 Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

04/07 Inglewood, California – Kia Forum

04/12 Uncasville, Connecticut – Mohegan Sun Arena

04/15 Albany, New York – MVP Arena

04/18 Syracuse, New York – JMA Wireless Dome

04/21 Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena

08/15 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena

08/18 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena

08/21 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Citizens Bank Park

08/23 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Citizens Bank Park

09/07 Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park

09/13 Baltimore, Maryland – Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Photo by Rob DeMartin / Courtesy of Shore Fire Media