Bruce Springsteen’s Manager Comes to Defense of Client Amidst Ticketing Cost Controversy

Bruce Springsteen’s manager has come to his client’s defense amidst a ticket cost controversy that has been unfolding over the past week, or so.

“In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing,” Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau, shared with The New York Times,

Recently, fans have been critical of The Boss, who is charging upwards of $4,000-5,000 for “platinum” tickets to his 2023 U.S. tour.

Landau added, “We chose prices that are lower than some and on par with others… Regardless of the commentary about a modest number of tickets costing $1,000 or more, our true average ticket price has been in the mid-$200 range. I believe that in today’s environment, that is a fair price to see someone universally regarded as among the very greatest artists of his generation.”

The defense comes two days after Ticketmaster, which is seemingly always under fire from fans for their fees and price gauging, made a statement to Variety saying that the majority of tickets that had been sold were at fixed values of $60-400, before fees. And only 11.2% of tickets were “platinum.”

But fans, upon seeing $5,000, have been vocal about the exorbitant costs.

Ticketmaster added that the average price of all the tickets sold in the first three days was $262, Variety reports. And that 56% of tickets, were priced at under $200.

Yet “dynamically priced” tickets have largely risen through the roof and many on social media have been vocal about those.

Variety, which researched various ticketing prices and markets, stated, “Variety examined tickets that went on sale in several cities Friday and saw that, although top prices for platinum tickets had calmed down from top levels of about $4,000-5,000 to a peak of around $2,500 in several cities surveyed, the average cost of a platinum ticket in one city, Greensboro, NC, amounted to $903.39, before additional fees.”

Whether the uproar will change anything regarding the ticket prices for Springsteen’s tour remains to be seen.

