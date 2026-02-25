Bruce Springsteen’s Land Of Hope And Dreams Tour To Feature Rage Against The Machine Guitarist Tom Morello as Special Guest

Bruce Springsteen recently announced plans for a spring 2026 U.S. trek dubbed the Land Of Hope And Dreams American Tour. The Boss has now revealed that his pal, Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, will join him and the E Street Band on select tunes at every show on the trek.

Videos by American Songwriter

As previously reported, the Land Of Hope And Dreams American tour will kick off on March 31 in Minneapolis and is plotted out through a May 27 performance in Washington, D.C. The trek currently features 20 concerts.

Tickets for the shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster. You also can also buy Bruce Springsteen tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Of course, this won’t be the first time Morello has toured with Bruce and the E Street Band. In 2013, the innovative, virtuosic musician filled in for Steven Van Zandt on the Australian leg of Springsteen and his group’s Wrecking Ball Tour. The following year, Tom was part of the band’s touring lineup for Springsteen’s trek in support of his High Hopes album.

[RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Just Announced The Land of Hope & Dreams U.S. Tour for 2026]

Springsteen and Morello, whose political beliefs are closely aligned, also have performed together at various benefit gigs and protests over the years. Most recently, Bruce joined Tom at a January 30 benefit event Morello organized in Minneapolis called Defend Minnesota! At the gathering, the Boss gave his new protest tune “Streets Of Minneapolis” its live debut.

The event was put together following the well-documented killings of two local residents by federal agents during immigration crackdowns in the city.

More About Morello and His Connection with Springsteen

In 1997, Rage Against The Machine released a rocking cover of the 1995 Springsteen song “The Ghost Of Tom Joad.” The band later included the cover on its 2000 album Renegades.

Morello first performed “The Ghost Of Tom Joad” with Springsteen and the E Street Band at a 2008 show in Anaheim, California. He also regularly played the song with Bruce and the band when he toured with them in 2013 and 2014.

Meanwhile, Morello played guitar on two tracks on Springsteen’s 2012 studio album Wrecking Ball. He also was featured on eight of the 12 songs on Bruce’s 2014 album, High Hopes. Among the latter tunes is an updated version of “The Ghost Of Tom Joad” recorded in 2013.

Besides his work with Rage Against The Machine, Morello has been a member of the supergroups Audioslave and Prophets Of Rage. He also has recorded as a solo artist under the moniker The Nightwatchmen.

Morello was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Rage Against The Machine in 2023.

(Photo by Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune via Getty Images)



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.