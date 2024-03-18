Bruce Springsteen Returns From Health Break, Tells Fans “We Are Going to Rock You Into the Ground” on Tour

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kick off their 2024 world tour on Tuesday, March 19, at Footprint Center in Phoenix Arizona. In anticipation of the big gig, the Boss has posted a video message for his Phoenix fans on his social media pages.

“Greeting freaks, fans and friends in Phoenix, Arizona,” Springsteen says in the clip, while wearing a cowboy hat and sitting on a couch outdoors. “I am coming to see you on Tuesday night. And I want you to ready, be prepared, be afraid, because we are going to rock you into the ground. See you then.”

In addition, as a way of counting down the days to the concert, a couple series of photos of Springsteen and the members of the E Street Band in rehearsal have been posted on his socials.

As previously reported, Springsteen and the E Street Band had to postpone a good portion of their 2023 tour when Bruce needed to be treated for peptic ulcer disease. The last full show the he and his famous group played was on September 3, 2023, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Fans React to Springsteen’s Video Message

Springsteen’s video message prompted fans from around the world to post in the comments section of his Instagram.

“Absolutely love hearing directly from the boss himself,” one fan wrote. “MORE of this type of content please!”

A second fan commented, “Bruce will never disappoint! Enjoy everyone whose going, with love from Australia.”

Another shared, “See you there, Gentlemen Bruce! Love you, Boss! Always have, ALWAYS WILL.”

Bruce Springsteen’s Recent Performances

While Springsteen was forced to take a break while he was treated for his stomach ailment, in recent months he’s made guest appearances at a number of events.

Most recently, he was a surprise guest at a concert by his friend John Mellencamp on March 10 at Prudential Hall in Newark, New Jersey. Springsteen joined Mellencamp for a duet on the latter artist’s hit “Pink Houses.”

The Boss also took part in the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Jon Bon Jovi on February 2 in Los Angeles. Springsteen and his fellow New Jersey rocker performed two songs together at the event—Bon Jovi’s “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” and his own “The Promised Land.”

Bruce Springsteen’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Springsteen and the E Street Band’s 2024 world tour begins with a U.S. leg that runs through an April 21 concert in Columbus, Ohio. The tour then will visit Europe in May, June, and July, before mounting a second U.S. leg in August and September.

Springsteen and the E Street Band recently added a September 15 headlining appearance at the 2024 Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, to the end of their stateside itinerary.

The Boss and his group will follow the second U.S. leg with a fall tour of Canada running from late October to late November. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

Tickets for the concerts are available via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

