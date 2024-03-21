“We’re Back!”: Bruce Springsteen Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video from His 2024 Tour Opener in Phoenix

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band kicked off their 2024 tour on Tuesday, March 19, at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, and now the Boss has shared a behind-the-scenes video montage from the concert.

The segment, which has been posted on Springsteen’s Instagram page, is accompanied by a note that reads, “We’re back!”

At the beginning of the clip, the camera scrolls past a rack of guitars, before capturing Springsteen and some of the E Street Band members preparing to head onto the stage. Next, the Boss is shown strapping on a Fender Telecaster and ascending a flight of stairs toward the stage as the crowd chants, “Bruuuuce!”

The video then cuts to Springsteen coming back down the stairs at the end of the concert, and backstage as he congratulates his bandmates for a “great show.” Bruce then declares, “I’ll see you in…,” and some of members of the band and crew yell out, “Las Vegas!,” which is the tour’s next stop.

As the clip ends, Springsteen walks by the camera, points, and says, “We’re back!”

Fans React to the Behind-the-Scenes Clip

“Such a great show,” one fan wrote. “Bruce looked so happy and healthy. So so lucky to get to see this!!!!!”

The message inspired a variety of fans to share comments on the Instagram page, including some from people who attended the Phoenix concert.

A second commented, “Welcome back E Street! We were there & it was a perfect night!”

A third fan offered a lengthy message sharing just how much Springsteen has meant to her.

“LAST NIGHT IN PHOENIX WAS INCREDIBLE‼️‼️‼️ TRULY PHENOMENAL‼️‼️‼️” she wrote. “AMAZING ENERGY and such JOY in the music‼️‼️‼️ It was my 5th time seeing you, Bruce, and the first time was FORTY YEARS AGO when I was 16 years old at Rosemont Horizon in Chicago for the Born in the USA tour!!! THANK YOU for what your music has meant to me throughout my life!!!”

BruceSpringsteen and the E Street Band’s 2024 Tour Plans

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s next show is scheduled for Friday, March 22, in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

As previously reported, the group’s 2024 world tour begins with a U.S. leg that runs through an April 21 concert in Columbus, Ohio. The trek then will visit Europe in May, June, and July, before mounting a second U.S. leg in August and September.

The Boss and his group will close the 2024 tour out with a series of Canadian shows running from late October to late November. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

Tickets for the concerts are available via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

