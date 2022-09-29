Bruce Springsteen Reveals New Soul Album ‘Only the Strong Survive,’ Rendition of a Frank Wilson Classic

Bruce Springsteen has revealed his 21st album, Only The Strong Survive (Columbia Records), along with the first single “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” originally written and performed by Frank Wilson in 1965 with an accompanying video directed by Thom Zimny.

Out Nov. 11, Only The Strong Survive is a collection of fifteen soul music greats pulled from the catalogs of Motown, Stax, Gamble, and Huff, including “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine (Anymore)” a song written by Bob Crewe and Bob Gaudio and originally recorded by Franki Valli in 1965 and later by The Walker Brothers in 1966, Jimmy Ruffin’s 1966 hit soul ballad “What Becomes of the Brokenhearted,” written by William Weatherspoon, Paul Riser, and James Dean, and The Supremes’ 1961 classic “Someday We’ll Be Together,” written by Johnny Bristol, Jackey Beavers, and Harvey Fuqua.

“I wanted to make an album where I just sang,” said Springsteen in a statement. “And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies? I’ve taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, and Scott Walker, among many others.”

Recorded at Thrill Hill Recording in Colts Neck, New Jersey, produced by Ron Aniello, engineered by Rob Lebret, and executive produced by Jon Landau, Only The Strong Survive also marks Springsteen’s first album since the 2020 released Letter to You.

In addition to contributions from The E Street Horns—string arrangements by Rob Mathes, and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins, Fonzi Thornton, Michelle Moore, and more—Only The Strong Survive also features guest vocals by Sam Moore.

Adding to his forthcoming album, Springsteen is also set to reunite with the E Street Band in February 2023 for an international tour.

“I’ve tried to do justice to them all—and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music,” added Springsteen of the new album. “My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it.”

Only The Strong Survive track list:

1. Only the Strong Survive

2. Soul Days feat. Sam Moore

3. Nightshift

4. Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

5. The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore

6. Turn Back the Hands of Time

7. When She Was My Girl

8. Hey, Western Union Man

9. I Wish It Would Rain

10. Don’t Play That Song

11. Any Other Way

12. I Forgot to Be Your Lover feat. Sam Moore

13. 7 Rooms of Gloom

14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted

15. Someday We’ll Be Together

Photo: Danny Clinch / Shore Fire Media