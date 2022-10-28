Bruce Springsteen Shares New Video For “Don’t Play That Song” Cover

As the third and final taster from his upcoming soul covers album, Only the Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen has shared a visual for “Don’t Play That Song.” The rest of the impending album will arrive on Nov. 11 via Columbia Records.
The Thom Zimny-directed video sees Springsteen launch into the song, originally released in 1962 by Ben E. King, with his backing band in tow. In the black-and-white visual, Springsteen belts out the retro crooner as a chorus joins in to sing, darling, I love you / oh, you know that you lied. Check it out below.
The Ben E. King version of this song was titled “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied).” It was written by King’s wife Betty Nelson with Atlantic Records President Ahmet Ertegun. King’s version peaked at No. 2 while a cover by Aretha Franklin took the No. 1 spot in 1970. It has also been recorded by Mariah Carey and performed by Kelly Clarkson during her run on American Idol.
“Don’t Play That Song” follows on from previous singles “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” and “Nightshift.” The Boss is slated to make his first appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Oct. 31 to promote the impending record. He will then tour the album extensively next year, beginning on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida. Find the full tour dates, below.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 U.S. Tour:
FEB 1 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
FEB 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
FEB 5 Orlando, FL Amway Center
FEB 7 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live
FEB 10 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
FEB 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center
FEB 16 Austin, TX Moody Center
FEB 18 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
FEB 21 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
FEB 25 Portland, OR Moda Center
FEB 27 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
MAR 2 Denver, CO Ball Arena
MAR 5 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
MAR 7 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
MAR 9 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
MAR 12 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun
MAR 14 Albany, NY MVP Arena
MAR 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
MAR 18 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
MAR 20 Boston, MA TD Garden
MAR 23 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
MAR 25 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
MAR 27 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena
MAR 29 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
APR 1 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
APR 3 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
APR 5 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
APR 7 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Arena
APR 9 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
APR 11 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
APR 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
