Bruce Springsteen Shares New Video For “Don’t Play That Song” Cover

As the third and final taster from his upcoming soul covers album, Only the Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen has shared a visual for “Don’t Play That Song.” The rest of the impending album will arrive on Nov. 11 via Columbia Records.

The Thom Zimny-directed video sees Springsteen launch into the song, originally released in 1962 by Ben E. King, with his backing band in tow. In the black-and-white visual, Springsteen belts out the retro crooner as a chorus joins in to sing, darling, I love you / oh, you know that you lied. Check it out below.

The Ben E. King version of this song was titled “Don’t Play That Song (You Lied).” It was written by King’s wife Betty Nelson with Atlantic Records President Ahmet Ertegun. King’s version peaked at No. 2 while a cover by Aretha Franklin took the No. 1 spot in 1970. It has also been recorded by Mariah Carey and performed by Kelly Clarkson during her run on American Idol.

“Don’t Play That Song” follows on from previous singles “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” and “Nightshift.” The Boss is slated to make his first appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Oct. 31 to promote the impending record. He will then tour the album extensively next year, beginning on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida. Find the full tour dates, below.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 U.S. Tour:

FEB 1 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

FEB 3 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

FEB 5 Orlando, FL Amway Center

FEB 7 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live

FEB 10 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

FEB 14 Houston, TX Toyota Center

FEB 16 Austin, TX Moody Center

FEB 18 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

FEB 21 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

FEB 25 Portland, OR Moda Center

FEB 27 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

MAR 2 Denver, CO Ball Arena

MAR 5 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

MAR 7 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

MAR 9 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

MAR 12 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

MAR 14 Albany, NY MVP Arena

MAR 16 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

MAR 18 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

MAR 20 Boston, MA TD Garden

MAR 23 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

MAR 25 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

MAR 27 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena

MAR 29 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

APR 1 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

APR 3 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

APR 5 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

APR 7 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Arena

APR 9 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

APR 11 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

APR 14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Photo: Courtesy of Shore Fire Media