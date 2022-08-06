Bryan Adams to Release ‘So Happy It Hurts’ Super Deluxe Edition

On October 28th, acclaimed songwriter and performer Bryan Adams will release, So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe), a 2-CD set featuring his latest studio album. The package includes a second disc featuring 12 re-recorded classic hits paired with So Happy It Hurts.

This is his fourth album release this year, the list of them is below:



– Classic (Parts 1&2), a 2LP featuring 14 classic re-recordings and an exclusive etching.

– Pretty Woman—The Musical, featuring 16 songs.

– So Happy It Hurts, featuring 12 new songs.

So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe) 2CD Tracklisting

Disc 1

1. So Happy It Hurts

2. Never Gonna Rain

3. You Lift Me Up

4. I’ve Been Looking For You

5. Always Have, Always Will

6. On The Road

7. Kick Ass

8. I Ain’t Worth Shit Without You

9. Let’s Do This

10. Just Like Me, Just Like You

11. Just About Gone

12. These Are The Moments That Make Up My Life

Disc 2

13. Summer of ‘69

14. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You

15. Run To You

16. Heaven

17. Can’t Stop This Thing We Started

18. Cuts Like A Knife

19. Please Forgive Me

20. Straight From The Heart

21. When You’re Gone (ft. Melanie C)

22. Here I Am

23. Back To You

24. Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman

Classic 2LP Vinyl Tracklisting

1. Summer of ‘69

2. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You

3. Run To You

4. Heaven

5. Can’t Stop This Thing We Started

6. Cuts Like A Knife

7. Please Forgive Me

8. Straight From The Heart

9. Hidin From Love

10. When You’re Gone (ft. Melanie C)

11. Here I Am

12. When You Love Someone

13. Back To You

14. Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman

Bryan Adams (Photo: BMG)