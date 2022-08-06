Bryan Adams to Release ‘So Happy It Hurts’ Super Deluxe Edition

On October 28th, acclaimed songwriter and performer Bryan Adams will release, So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe), a 2-CD set featuring his latest studio album. The package includes a second disc featuring 12 re-recorded classic hits paired with So Happy It Hurts.
This is his fourth album release this year, the list of them is below:
– Classic (Parts 1&2), a 2LP featuring 14 classic re-recordings and an exclusive etching.
– Pretty Woman—The Musical, featuring 16 songs.
– So Happy It Hurts, featuring 12 new songs.
Check out tracklists of all the albums Adams has dropped as of late.
So Happy It Hurts (Super Deluxe) 2CD Tracklisting
Disc 1
1. So Happy It Hurts
2. Never Gonna Rain
3. You Lift Me Up
4. I’ve Been Looking For You
5. Always Have, Always Will
6. On The Road
7. Kick Ass
8. I Ain’t Worth Shit Without You
9. Let’s Do This
10. Just Like Me, Just Like You
11. Just About Gone
12. These Are The Moments That Make Up My Life
Disc 2
13. Summer of ‘69
14. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You
15. Run To You
16. Heaven
17. Can’t Stop This Thing We Started
18. Cuts Like A Knife
19. Please Forgive Me
20. Straight From The Heart
21. When You’re Gone (ft. Melanie C)
22. Here I Am
23. Back To You
24. Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman
Classic 2LP Vinyl Tracklisting
1. Summer of ‘69
2. (Everything I Do) I Do It For You
3. Run To You
4. Heaven
5. Can’t Stop This Thing We Started
6. Cuts Like A Knife
7. Please Forgive Me
8. Straight From The Heart
9. Hidin From Love
10. When You’re Gone (ft. Melanie C)
11. Here I Am
12. When You Love Someone
13. Back To You
14. Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman
