Pavement Honored with Album-Themed Pierogi

Pavement will be honored with a variety of album-themed pierogi in Parma, Ohio on Aug. 19.

The ticketed event called Parma for Pavement was created by local Parma businesses Schnitz Ale Brewery, Rudy’s Strudel, and the Current Year Records and Tapes which are offering “special varieties of Pavement pierogi,” according to a report. The meal is also paired with a beer flight and a vinyl DJ set by Pavement band member Bob Nastanovich, who will also reveal who came up with each pierogi during the event.

“I’ve been thrilled and amazed by a group of Pavement enthusiasts striving to get our band to play at a local football stadium for some time,” said Nastanovich in a statement. “Led by Lidia at Rudy’s and the Stutzes, the effort has been heartening. I figured the least I could do is come visit, spin a variety of weird tunes, and try to raise some dinero for a good cause. I love the Cleveland area and it’s been too long.”

Tickets to the event cost $10 on MeowSold and seating is reservable in a European-style table auction, and all proceeds will go to All Faiths Pantry, a local nonprofit that delivers groceries to local seniors.

The selection of pierogi was narrowed down from14 potential flavors to five—two meat, two vegetarian, and one dessert—each named after a Pavement album. Pierogi will include steamed asparagus, parma prosciutto, and gorgonzola, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, fresh basil, and a regional marinara. The Terror Twilight dessert pierogi, named after the band’s fifth album in 1999, is a fusion of sour cherries, macadamia nuts, and vanilla bean ice cream drizzle, paired with date-infused sour cream.

The band recently revealed the 30th-anniversary reissue of their debut album Slanted & Enchanted, along with a deluxe reissue of Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal.

In the summer of 2022, Pavement kicked off their worldwide reunion tour, which will run through Feb. 18, 2023, with three dates in Japan.

Photo: Tarina Westlund / Matador Records