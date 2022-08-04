BTS Gather Their Favorite Recipes for New Cookbook Release

K-pop stars BTS are releasing a cookbook of their favorite recipes later in 2022.

The “BTS Recipe Book: Book of Tasty Stories” will feature hand-picked recipes by the Korean pop septet of RM, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga, and Jimin and give fans a glimpse into what they enjoy cooking—everything from sugar-filled griddlecakes to kimchi fried rice and scorched rice crackers, along with corresponding stories on each dish and measurements and instructions added on by culinary experts.

Each chapter themed by BTS lyrics, the cookbook will also feature QR codes linking to video guides with the band members.

“We hope that you will enjoy every moment as you follow the steps of these recipes,” reads a description of the book, “imagining the conversations and feelings of BTS when they were making these dishes.”

BTS recently revealed the return of their variety web show, Run BTS, and teased a clip earlier this year with the caption “BTS’ own show, Run BTS, is finally back after a 10-month break.” A new special installment is planned later this year, following the conclusion of the third series.

“We did some recharging and brought more fun back with us,” said Jin upon the group’s return. “We hope you’ll look forward to it.”

Prior to the break, the group said they were going on hiatus and would reunite “someday,” which was later denied by the group’s management, HYBE, who said their remarks were mistranslated.

“The group will remain active as a team while taking individual journey to further achieve personal growth,” read a statement from HYBE. “[They] will allow themselves to express their individuality through the release of solo albums and collaborations with other artists.”

BigHit Music, the parent company of HYBE, added that some of the BTS members were instead exploring individual solo projects. “BTS now starts a new chapter with new solo projects as well as group projects,” said BigHit Music in a statement. “Members will take this time to achieve personal growth through various new activities, and we expect it to further strengthen the foundation for the group’s long run as a team. BigHit Music will actively support the artists.”

Several members of the group have already released solo material over the past several years. In 2015, RM released his self-titled debut mixtape with 11 tracks, including some sampled songs by Drake, Run the Jewels, J. Cole, and more with a 2018 follow-up Mono. Suga followed with the release of his Agust D mixtape in 2016 and D-2, in 2020, while J-Hope released Hope World in 2018 and his recent debut solo album Jack in the Box in 2022.

Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have also released solo tracks throughout the years. Jin released “Tonight” in 2019, “Abyss” in 2020, and both “Yours” and “Super Tuna” in 2021, while Jimin released “Promise” in 2018, “Christmas Love” in 2020, and his most recent single “With You” in 2022. Jungkook’s recent singles include “Still With You” in 2020 and the 2022 releases “My You” and “Stay Alive.” V has also released several songs since 2019, including “Sweet Night” in 2020 and “Christmas Tree” in 2021.

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz