BTS Announces 10th Anniversary Festival for Seoul

It’s been a decade since K-pop superstars BTS formed their ARMY. The South Korean group stepped into the spotlight ten years ago with their debut, and now they are celebrating their international success at FESTA.

Videos by American Songwriter

The “Butter” singers took to social media Wednesday (May 25) to announce the 10th-anniversary celebration. Each year, the band hosts an annual festival in their hometown, but the milestone will make the highly anticipated event bigger and better than ever.

“BTS Presents Everywhere,” read the post. According to a press release, the slogan holds two meanings – “BTS’ presents are everywhere” and “BTS are present everywhere.”

The upcoming event is scheduled for June 17 in Seoul, South Korea. The affair at Yeouido Park will be open to the public. The award-winning group has released limited information. Additional details will be confirmed at a later date.

BTS made its debut in 2013 with its ear-grabbing album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. The seven-song tracklist includes “We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2,” “Like,” “Interlude,” and the breakout single “No More Dream.” Upon release, the Korean track hit No.14 on the World Digital Song Sales chart, setting the men up for success.

The seven members—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—became overnight sensations and one of the biggest boy bands in the world. The band that sings in three different languages made their American debut with “Dynamite.” Following the release, the mega-group has collaborated with Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, and more.

While navigating the U.S. music scene, they have broken a handful of records—the most weeks on the U.S. Hot 100 chart with a K-pop song, the most weeks at No.1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, the most streamed group on Spotify—and they have become the most decorative group at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Despite their numerous wins, the hitmakers have yet to secure a GRAMMY Award.

In 2022, BTS revealed an earthquake-like announcement – an indefinite “Hiatus.” The shockwaves left the ARMY disappointed and surprised. Since then, Jin and J-Hop have begun their “mandatory service” with the South Korean military. Rm, Jimin, and Suga have all focused on their solo careers. Suga recently released D-Day, his debut solo album under his alter-ego Agust D. Until FESTA, the ARMY can catch Suga on his 2023 arena tour or stream their latest (May 11) track, “Bastions.”

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions