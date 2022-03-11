BTS Performs at Home in South Korea for the First Time in 2 Years

The South Korean boy band BTS took an “official extended period of rest” last year. Now, they’re back.

On March 10, the seven-piece group played their first show in South Korea after a hiatus of over two years. For their homecoming concert, the band performed at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul to an audience of 15,000 fans. This particular stadium can seat up to 70,000, but the band limited ticket sales as a cautionary COVID measure. Fans were also discouraged from cheering, screaming, or singing as an additional precaution, as The New York Times reported.

“I’m curious what kind of atmosphere there will be with everyone masked and no one screaming,” Yu Haram, 17, told The New York Times before the show.

Despite these COVID-induced limitations, fans were beyond elated to finally see BTS in person once again. “It still feels like a dream,” Park Hyunjun, 40, told the outlet. “Of course, nothing has changed between us.”

The group—composed of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—played several crowd favorites including the opener “ON.” The septet also played the mega-hit “Butter” along with “Burning Up (FIRE),” “DNA,” “HOME,” “Permission to Dance,” and more.

BTS will play two more shows at the Olympic Stadium, on March 12 and 13. All of the shows are live-streamed via Weverse. After this series of shows, BTS will run a four-day concert series at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The shows will take place on April 8, 9, 15, and 16.

Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions.