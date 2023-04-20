BTS Say Goodbye to J-Hope as He Leaves for Military Service—“I’m Fulfilling My Duty”

Written by John Mendelsohn

BTS singer J-Hope has revealed that he is going away to serve in the South Korean military in an emotional video with the other members of BTS. J-Hope is fulfilling his mandatory duty, since South Korea requires male citizens to serve in the military between the ages of 18 and 35.

BTS members Suga, RM, Jung Kook, Jimin, and V are all seen in the video accompanying their bandmate as he descends on his duty. He sports a new buzz cut and seems ready for his new experience.

J-Hope Says Goodbye to His BTS Bandmates

J-Hope’s bandmates commented on his new hairdo, with one of them telling him “It really suits you.” V then quipped “Think of me when you wash your hair.” J-Hope soon commented on his own hair, saying, “The rain just bounces off.”

Jimin got emotional while saying goodbye to his friend and giving him a big hug. “Our J-Hope … they’re leaving one by one,” Jimin said. “You’ve come a long way. How do you feel? Did you get some sleep?” Unfortunately, J-Hope revealed that he only slept for three hours the night before.

V appeared to be rather sad, saying, “If someone cries here, won’t it be too different than it was with Jin?”

Jung Kook tried to lighten the mood with a joke, saying “I was fine when Jin left, but with J-Hope leaving, I’m pretty sad. I’m kidding!“ Jin is currently serving his duty in the military but was able to take off a day from service to see his bandmate off on his journey. However, Jin was not able to be featured in the video due to his current military service.

After saying goodbye to all his band members, J-Hope exclaimed, “Yes, ARMY, I’m off now. I’m fulfilling my duty as an able-bodied Korean man. I’ll be sure to make a safe return and be better than ever and greet you then. Fighting! I love you.”

