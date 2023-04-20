Pearl Jam Announces Upcoming Tour Dates with “Fairly Priced” Tickets

Written by John Mendelsohn

Legendary rock band Pearl Jam has announced that the tickets to their upcoming summer tour will be “fairly-priced.” Pearl Jam has been very vocal about their disdain over the practices of Ticketmaster.

In the ’90s, Pearl Jam got into some beef with Ticketmaster because the service demanded a $1 service fee for every ticket sold. The band tried to sell tickets to a tour without using Ticketmaster, but the service boycotted the band’s tour and reportedly threatened promoters.

Pearl Jam Announces Fair Ticket Prices

“Pearl Jam has decided to make tickets non-transferable where permitted, and by selling approximately 10% of tickets through PJ Premium at the market rate to offset increased costs,” the band said in a statement. “Tickets on this tour will continue to be non-transferable in all states except Illinois where it is prohibited by law. We apologize in advance to Illinois fans who may be subject to increased ticket prices on the secondary market.”

The statement continued, “Pearl Jam will use all-in pricing across this tour for the first time. This means the ticket price you see listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of fees so there are no surprises at check out.”

Ticketmaster does not seem displeased with Pearl Jam’s statement. A spokesperson for the service spoke to Rolling Stone on the matter, saying, “Pearl Jam has always advocated on behalf of their fans and we hope even more artists, teams and venues follow their lead and start using the all-in pricing display available on Ticketmaster. It would be even better for fans if all-in pricing was mandated nationally, but in the meantime, we created the all-in display option to help fans see the full costs upfront.”

Fans can purchase tickets to the upcoming tour via Ticketmaster’s “Verified Fan” program starting on the morning of April 28. Pearl Jam’s tour begins on August 31 and ends on September 19. The tour will span four US states, including Illinois and Texas.

Pearl Jam Tour Dates:

08-31 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

09-02 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

09-05 Chicago, IL – United Center

09-07 Chicago, IL – United Center

09-10 Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

09-13 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

09-15 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

09-18 Austin, TX – Moody Center

09-19 Austin, TX – Moody Center

