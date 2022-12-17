Duran Duran and BTS’ J-Hope Among New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Performers

The list of artists that will help ring in 2023 at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve has been announced. Among the star-studded line-up are Duran Duran, BTS’ J-Hope, and Jax.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Youtuber Liza Koshy, the annual event in Times Square will also feature pre-recorded performances from Aly & AJ, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Ciara, Fitz & The Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer Smith, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, and TXT.

Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, and Dove Cameron are also set to perform remotely from Los Angeles.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will air live on December 31 on ABC at 8/7c. You can find a live stream of the event, HER.

The previoud year’s event saw the likes of Karol G, AJR, Daisy the Great, Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Big Boi with Sleepy Brown, Don Omar with Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Maneskin, Mae Muller with Polo G, Daddy Yankee and Walker Hayes.

Sunday (Dec 18), Duran Duran is set to share a feature-length docu-concert film titled A Hollywood High. The film will be aired globally on the streaming platform Veeps from Dec. 18 through January 2. The band also recently shared their fifteenth studio album, Future Past (complete edition) on Nov. 25.

J-Hope was last heard on his debut album, Jack in the Box, released in July. He and the rest of his BTS bandmates are to serve their mandatory military service in South Korea for nearly two years each. The decision brought up a debate on whether or not artists should be exempt from serving.

A statement from Big Hit Music read, “Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.”

Photo: John Swannell / High Rise PR