BTS Concert Film, ‘BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas,’ Set to Hit Theaters in 2023

For a limited time, the new concert film, BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas, will be screening worldwide starting February 1.

Tickets for the movie go on sale January 10 at 4 p.m. PT HERE.

According to a press statement, The special “features new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert” and was recorded in front of a sold-out crowd in Busan, South Korea. Fans will get to see the group’s RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook perform hits such as ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Butter,’ and ‘IDOL.’ In addition, the band will offer the first concert performance of ‘Run BTS’ from their album Proof.

The screening will be available in 110 countries and territories worldwide. According to the statement, screenings on February 4 “will be dedicated to ‘Light Stick Screenings,’ where audiences can celebrate using the band’s signature illuminated merchandise.”

“We look forward to collaborating once again with the teams at CJ 4DPlex, and HYBE to bring BTS’ awe-inspiring Busan concert to the big screen in this special cinematic cut,” said CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, Marc Allenby. ” The group’s engagement with audiences has always been perfectly suited to the cinema, and we are excited to welcome fans from all corners of the globe to this must-see celebration.”

“We are thrilled to announce our second ScreenX collaboration and first 4DX, 4DXScreeen collaboration with BTS,” added Jong Ryeol Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “This film is made for both special formats, which fans can experience our movie completely through enlarged screens with 3 different angles and moving motion seats aligning to BTS’s music.”

Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS