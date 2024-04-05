Built To Spill Announce Extensive US Tour in 2024

It’s been 30 years since indie rock band Built To Spill released their hit second album There’s Nothing Wrong With Love. Now, it looks like the “Car” hitmakers are planning to celebrate the album with a very extensive US tour this year!

The band will travel across the United States through August and September, closing off the tour with a concert in October. Yo La Tenger will support the band for a couple of tour dates, but it doesn’t look like there will be any supporting acts for the rest of the tour. The original cell player for the album, John McMahon, will also be performing with the band.

The Built To Spill 2024 Tour will kick off on August 9 in Boise, Idaho at Shrine Social Club. The tour will end on October 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Best Friends Festival.

Tickets to the upcoming Built To Spill 2024 Tour will go on sale today at 10:00 am PDT through the band’s website and Ticketmaster. We also recommend looking at Stubhub to see if you can finding tickets that are cheaper than face value. Stubhub is also backed by the FanProtect Program, so you won’t have to worry about scams or fake tickets like you would with other third-party ticketing platforms.

August 9 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club

August 10 – Walla Walla, WA – The Motor Co.

August 11 – Bend, OR – Domino Room

August 13 – Tacoma, WA – Elks Temple/Spanish Ballroom

August 14 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square (with Yo La Tengo)

August 15 – Seattle, WA –Woodland Park Amphitheater (with Yo La Tengo)

August 16 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

August 17 – Helena, MT – Lewis & Clark Brewery Company

August 18 – Billings, MT – Pub Station

August 20 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

August 21 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

August 22 – Chicago, IL – Metro

August 23 – Chicago, IL – Metro

August 24 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

August 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex

August 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

August 28 – Cleveland, OH – Brachland Ballroom

August 29 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

August 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s

August 31 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

September 1 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

September 3 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall

September 4 – Boston, MA – Paradise

September 5 – Boston, MA – Paradise

September 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

September 7 – New York City, NY – Webster Hall

September 9 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

September 11 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

September 12 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

September 13 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

September 14 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

September 16 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

September 17 – Memphis, TN – Growlers

September 18 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

September 19 – Austin, TX – Empire

September 20 – Oklahoma CITY, OK – Tower Theater

September 21 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

September 22 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

September 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

September 25 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up

September 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellweather

September 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

September 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

September 29 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

October 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Best Friends Festival

Photo by Timothy Norris

