Built To Spill Announce Extensive US Tour in 2024

It’s been 30 years since indie rock band Built To Spill released their hit second album There’s Nothing Wrong With Love. Now, it looks like the “Car” hitmakers are planning to celebrate the album with a very extensive US tour this year!
Videos by American Songwriter
The band will travel across the United States through August and September, closing off the tour with a concert in October. Yo La Tenger will support the band for a couple of tour dates, but it doesn’t look like there will be any supporting acts for the rest of the tour. The original cell player for the album, John McMahon, will also be performing with the band.
The Built To Spill 2024 Tour will kick off on August 9 in Boise, Idaho at Shrine Social Club. The tour will end on October 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Best Friends Festival.
Tickets to the upcoming Built To Spill 2024 Tour will go on sale today at 10:00 am PDT through the band’s website and Ticketmaster. We also recommend looking at Stubhub to see if you can finding tickets that are cheaper than face value. Stubhub is also backed by the FanProtect Program, so you won’t have to worry about scams or fake tickets like you would with other third-party ticketing platforms.
Get your tickets to see Built To Spill before they sell out!
Built To Spill 2024 Tour Dates
August 9 – Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club
August 10 – Walla Walla, WA – The Motor Co.
August 11 – Bend, OR – Domino Room
August 13 – Tacoma, WA – Elks Temple/Spanish Ballroom
August 14 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Courthouse Square (with Yo La Tengo)
August 15 – Seattle, WA –Woodland Park Amphitheater (with Yo La Tengo)
August 16 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
August 17 – Helena, MT – Lewis & Clark Brewery Company
August 18 – Billings, MT – Pub Station
August 20 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
August 21 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
August 22 – Chicago, IL – Metro
August 23 – Chicago, IL – Metro
August 24 – St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
August 25 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi Annex
August 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
August 28 – Cleveland, OH – Brachland Ballroom
August 29 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
August 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s
August 31 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes
September 1 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
September 3 – Norwalk, CT – District Music Hall
September 4 – Boston, MA – Paradise
September 5 – Boston, MA – Paradise
September 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
September 7 – New York City, NY – Webster Hall
September 9 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
September 11 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
September 12 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm
September 13 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle
September 14 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
September 16 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
September 17 – Memphis, TN – Growlers
September 18 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
September 19 – Austin, TX – Empire
September 20 – Oklahoma CITY, OK – Tower Theater
September 21 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
September 22 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
September 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
September 25 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up
September 26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellweather
September 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
September 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
September 29 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
October 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Best Friends Festival
Photo by Timothy Norris
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.