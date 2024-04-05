3 of the Most Unexpected Beatles Covers

Many artists have tried their hands at a Beatles cover or two. The group’s catalog is among the most cherished and timeless. Their songs have infiltrated pop culture in a way almost none of their peers can boast. Naturally, there are a plethora of Beatles covers out there. Some covers are more run-of-the-mill, or have even become hits a second time around thanks to a fresh perspective. In the case of the three unexpected Beatles covers below, no one could have seen them coming.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 60 Years Ago The Beatles Made History by Holding Every Top 5 Single on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100]

Unexpected Beatles Covers

1. “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” (William Shatner)

The very idea of William Shatner releasing an album might prompt a head turn or two. But, this cover of “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” generates more pause than one could even imagine. Instead of Lennon’s warbly vocals, the listener is treated to some dramatic spoken word from the Star Trek actor. At least we can say this…it’s unique.

Picture yourself in a boat on a river

With tangerine trees and marmalade skies

Somebody calls you, you answer quite slowly

A girl with kaleidoscope eyes

2. “Because” (Alice Cooper and Bee Gees)

Next up in our list of unexpected Beatles covers, we have Alice Cooper and the Bee Gees in an unlikely, near-unfathomable collaboration. The team was assembled for the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band starring the Bee Gees and Peter Frampton. While the movie wasn’t exactly well-received, it did give us this off-kilter, if frightening cover of “Because” from Cooper.

Ah, because the world is round, it turns me on

Because the world is round

Ah Because the wind is high, it blows my mind

3. “She Loves You” (Peter Sellers)

Actor and Comedian Peter Sellers delivered several renditions of “She Loves You” that are so unrecognizable that you’d have to be looking at the lyrics side by side even to recognize them as a cover. The Beatles were fans of Sellers’ unique humor–which is more than on display in the video, below. In terms of calling covers “unexpected,” we think Sellers’ renditions of this song take the cake.

You think you’ve lost your love

Well, I saw her yesterday

It’s you she’s thinkin’ of

And she told me what to say

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)