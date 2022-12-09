Built to Spill Announces New Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Built to Spill, the acclaimed indie rock band out of Boise, Idaho, has announced a slew of upcoming new spring tour dates to go along with some previously announced winter shows.
The upcoming shows will support the band’s latest album When the Wind Forgets Your Name, which is out now via Sub Pop Records.
The new tour dates, which originate and end in the band’s hometown of Boise, begin March 23-26 with multiple appearances at Treetfort Music Fest and run through Saturday, May 13 at Treefort Music Hall.
The 35-city tour will include stops in California (Ventura, Berkeley, Sacramento), Arizona (Phoenix, Tucson), New Mexico (Albuquerque), Texas (Dallas, Houston, Austin), Louisiana (New Orleans), Arkansas (Little Rock), Ohio (Columbus, Cleveland), Massachusetts (Cambridge), Tennessee (Nashville), Georgia (Atlanta), North Carolina (Charlotte, Carrboro, Asheville), Pennsylvania (Lilitz, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh), New York (Brooklyn), Washington, D.C., Illinois (Chicago), Indiana (Bloomington), Michigan (Kalamazoo), Minnesota (Minneapolis), Nebraska (Omaha), Missouri (Kansas City), Colorado (Boulder, Ft. Collins, Grand Junction), and Utah (Salt Lake City).
The new shows go on sale Friday, December 11 at 10 a.m. (local).
Built to Spill’s remaining tour dates end on December 9-10 with a two-night stand at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California. The live band for these Built to Spill tour dates will consist of Martsch, bassist Melanie Radford, and drummer Teresa Esguerra.
For updated information on tickets, please visit HERE See a complete list of dates below.
Built to Spill Tour Dates:
Tue. Dec. 06 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre %
Wed. Dec. 07 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up %
Thu. Dec. 08 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House %
Fri. Dec. 09 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s %
Sat. Dec. 10 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s %
Thu. Mar. 23 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival
Fri. Mar. 24 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival
Sat. Mar. 25 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival
Sun. Mar. 26 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival
Tue. Mar. 28 – Bend, OR – Domino Room
Wed. Mar. 29 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
Thu. Mar. 30 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley
Fri. Mar. 31 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley
Sat. Apr. 01 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall
Sun. Apr. 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
Mon. Apr. 03 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole
Tue. Apr. 04 – Albuquerque, NM – Launch Pad
Thu. Apr. 06 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre
Fri. Apr. 07 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
Sat. Apr. 08 – Austin, TX – Mohawk (outdoor stage)
Mon. Apr. 10 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater
Tue. Apr. 11 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall
Wed. Apr. 12 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
Thu. Apr. 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – (Heaven)
Fri. Apr. 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Sat. Apr. 15 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
Sun. Apr. 16 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle
Tue. Apr. 18 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre
Wed. Apr. 19 – Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box
Thu. Apr. 20 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
Fri. Apr. 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made
Sat. Apr. 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made
Sun. Apr. 23 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made
Tue. Apr. 25 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
Wed. Apr. 26 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
Thu. Apr. 27 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
Fri. Apr. 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Sat. Apr. 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
Sun. Apr. 30 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
Mon. May 01 – Bloomington, IN – The Bluebird
Tue. May 02 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
Thu. May 04 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
Fri. May 05 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Sat. May 06 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
Sun. May 07 – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre
Tue. May 09 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
Wed. May 10 – Ft Collins, CO – The Aggie
Thu. May-11 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater & Club
Fri. May 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
Sat. May 13 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall
% w/ Prism Bitch, Blood Lemon
Photo via Sub Pop Records