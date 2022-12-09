Built to Spill Announces New Spring 2023 Tour Dates

Built to Spill, the acclaimed indie rock band out of Boise, Idaho, has announced a slew of upcoming new spring tour dates to go along with some previously announced winter shows.

The upcoming shows will support the band’s latest album When the Wind Forgets Your Name, which is out now via Sub Pop Records.



The new tour dates, which originate and end in the band’s hometown of Boise, begin March 23-26 with multiple appearances at Treetfort Music Fest and run through Saturday, May 13 at Treefort Music Hall.

The 35-city tour will include stops in California (Ventura, Berkeley, Sacramento), Arizona (Phoenix, Tucson), New Mexico (Albuquerque), Texas (Dallas, Houston, Austin), Louisiana (New Orleans), Arkansas (Little Rock), Ohio (Columbus, Cleveland), Massachusetts (Cambridge), Tennessee (Nashville), Georgia (Atlanta), North Carolina (Charlotte, Carrboro, Asheville), Pennsylvania (Lilitz, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh), New York (Brooklyn), Washington, D.C., Illinois (Chicago), Indiana (Bloomington), Michigan (Kalamazoo), Minnesota (Minneapolis), Nebraska (Omaha), Missouri (Kansas City), Colorado (Boulder, Ft. Collins, Grand Junction), and Utah (Salt Lake City).

The new shows go on sale Friday, December 11 at 10 a.m. (local).



Built to Spill’s remaining tour dates end on December 9-10 with a two-night stand at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, California. The live band for these Built to Spill tour dates will consist of Martsch, bassist Melanie Radford, and drummer Teresa Esguerra.

For updated information on tickets, please visit HERE See a complete list of dates below.

Built to Spill Tour Dates:

Tue. Dec. 06 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy Theatre %

Wed. Dec. 07 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up %

Thu. Dec. 08 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House %

Fri. Dec. 09 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s %

Sat. Dec. 10 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s %

Thu. Mar. 23 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival

Fri. Mar. 24 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival

Sat. Mar. 25 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival

Sun. Mar. 26 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival

Tue. Mar. 28 – Bend, OR – Domino Room

Wed. Mar. 29 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

Thu. Mar. 30 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley

Fri. Mar. 31 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone Berkeley

Sat. Apr. 01 – Ventura, CA – Ventura Music Hall

Sun. Apr. 02 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Mon. Apr. 03 – Tucson, AZ – 191 Toole

Tue. Apr. 04 – Albuquerque, NM – Launch Pad

Thu. Apr. 06 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre

Fri. Apr. 07 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Sat. Apr. 08 – Austin, TX – Mohawk (outdoor stage)

Mon. Apr. 10 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater

Tue. Apr. 11 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

Wed. Apr. 12 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

Thu. Apr. 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – (Heaven)

Fri. Apr. 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Sat. Apr. 15 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Sun. Apr. 16 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

Tue. Apr. 18 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre

Wed. Apr. 19 – Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box

Thu. Apr. 20 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Fri. Apr. 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made

Sat. Apr. 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made

Sun. Apr. 23 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made

Tue. Apr. 25 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

Wed. Apr. 26 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

Thu. Apr. 27 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

Fri. Apr. 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Sat. Apr. 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

Sun. Apr. 30 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

Mon. May 01 – Bloomington, IN – The Bluebird

Tue. May 02 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

Thu. May 04 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

Fri. May 05 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Sat. May 06 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

Sun. May 07 – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre

Tue. May 09 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

Wed. May 10 – Ft Collins, CO – The Aggie

Thu. May-11 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater & Club

Fri. May 12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

Sat. May 13 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

% w/ Prism Bitch, Blood Lemon

Photo via Sub Pop Records