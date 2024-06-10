Bunnie Xo Calls Out “Keyboard Warriors” Hating on Jessie Murph Over Appearance on Koe Wetzel’s “High Road”

On Friday (June 7), Koe Wetzel released “High Road” featuring Jessie Murph as the fourth single from his upcoming album 9 Lives. To say that the song got mixed reviews from his fans would be an understatement. Many fans took to Wetzel’s comment section to complain about Murph’s presence on the track. After seeing the negativity, Bunnie Xo went mama bear mode on the haters, calling out “keyboard warriors” in a reel featuring the new song.

Last October, Jelly Roll joined Murph for “Wild Ones” and introduced her to a whole new audience. More than that, the two artists became friends. Jelly even introduced her as his “little sister” during a show when they gave the song its live debut about a week before it hit streaming services. With this reel, Bunnie made it clear that her husband isn’t the only one who is friends with the young singer/songwriter.

Koe Wetzel Fans Blast Jessie Murph

Koe Wetzel posted about the song’s release on Instagram. The comments quickly became a place for disgruntled fans to air their grievances about the track.

Some of the comments were gross and misogynistic, suggesting that Wetzel put Jessie Murph on the track so he could “smash.” Others, though, saw fans complaining about her vocals.

“This would have been so good without the whaling [sic]. This girls [sic] voice was not made for this song,” one fan wrote. “Sad that I couldn’t even finish the whole song and pushed skip,” another wrote before asking Wetzel to drop a solo version.

Not everyone was upset about the song. It currently has more than 2 million streams on Spotify just days after its release.

Bunnie Xo Calls Out “Keyboard Warriors”

The reel shows Bunnie Xo and Jessie Murph hugging one another backstage, letting everyone know they’re close. The text on the screen wasn’t nearly as sweet, though.

“All you grown ADULTS being mean to a beautiful 19-year-old girl who’s pursuing her dreams & has already accomplished so much in her career, more than some of y’all keyboard warriors need to chill TF out,” she wrote.

Referencing the song title, she added, “Cause I never take the high road. I’ll dig your grandmamma up & use her as a Halloween decoration. Don’t play with me or baby girl.”

