Jelly Roll and Jessie Murph Team Up on New Track “Wild Ones”

After two weeks of hype, Jelly Roll and Jessie Murph dropped their collaboration “Wild Ones” today. The song is available on all streaming services. Additionally, the duo shot a music video to accompany the track. Check it out below.

Videos by American Songwriter

It’s unclear how long Murph and Jelly Roll have been working on this track. However, Murph made a surprise appearance at the rapper-turned-singer’s Austin, Texas show on September 21. There, he introduced his fellow singer/songwriter as his “little sister” before they performed the song for the Austin crowd.

Since then, both artists have been hyping the song on social media. It’s safe to say that fans in both camps were ready to hear the new track when it dropped at midnight.

At the moment, neither artist has said much about the track on social media. However, Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie Xo, posted a video on X with the annotation “When he writes verses about you >.” The short clip features the couple sharing a series of sweet moments as Jelly Roll’s verse plays.

“Wild Ones” will make fans of Jelly Roll feel right at home. The hip-hop beat features samples of a jangly acoustic guitar. Additionally, the Antioch, Tennessee native showcases both his rapping and singing talents on the track. In short, it’s a great representation of the blend of hip-hop, country, and rock that he has cultivated in recent years.

At the same time, Murph’s vocal delivery shows the same blend. When she sings, her voice has a twang that would be at home on mainstream country radio alongside contemporary female singers. When she raps, her twang doesn’t go away. In short, Murph is a perfect match for Jelly Roll both lyrically and vocally.

In the opening verse, Murph talks about the kind of “wild ones” she finds attractive. Jelly Roll, on the other hand, is clearly rapping about his wife. He even name-drops her in his verse. It showcases the fact that the couple is still “wild” in their own way even if they are married, raising kids, and building a music and podcast empire together.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images