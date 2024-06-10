Watch Carrie Underwood Deliver Legendary “Before He Cheats” Performance in Torrential Downpour

Carrie Underwood is entirely at home onstage. After winning season 4 of American Idol, the small-town Oklahoma farm girl quickly became an overnight sensation in country music. Her 2005 debut Some Hearts made her the best-selling female debut artist in country music history. Since then, the 41-year-old has performed at some legendary venues, including a historic residency at Las Vegas’ Resorts World Theatre. And she’s not about to let anything insignificant like the weather keep her from giving the audience a show. The “Blow Away” singer recently proved this during her headlining set at the Carolina Country Music Fest.

Videos by American Songwriter

See Carrie Underwood Singin’ in the Rain

Founded in 2015, the Carolina County Music Fest has played host to artists like Rodney Atkins, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert. On Sunday (June 9), Carrie Underwood closed out another successful year of country music.

But the weather waits for no one, and as the GRAMMY winner was preparing for her last song, the skies opened up and dumped buckets of rain on everyone there.

Still, the show must go on. A drenched Underwood belted her signature 2005 hit “Before He Cheats” as the raindrops pummeled the stage. The fiery revenge anthem is plenty powerful on its own. Something about hearing it in the pouring rain adds a feeling of invincibility.

In a video posted Monday (June 10) to the singer’s social media, the capacity crowd screams along to every word: Took a Louisville slugger to both headlights / Slashed a hole in all four tires / Maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats.

[RELATED: Carrie Underwood Honors Joe Diffie with a Rendition of “Home” at the Grand Ole Opry]

“We won’t let a little rain stop us!” Underwood wrote on social media. “We won’t let a massive downpour stop us, either!”

An impressed fan replied on X/Twitter, “And that wasn’t no light rain! It was pouring heavy! Forever goated!!”

And that wasn’t no light rain! It was pouring heavy! Forever goated!! — Parlay (@_Stay103) June 10, 2024

Another X/Twitter user who attended the show commented, “Epic way to end CCMF. Thank you for bringing the house down.”

It was perfect. I was there. Epic way to end CCMF. Thank you for bringing the house down. 🤩🔥 — Nichole Flowers (@flowers_nichole) June 10, 2024

Carrie Takes an Onstage Spill

As if the downpour wasn’t a dramatic enough finish, Carrie Underwood took a tumble as she exited the stage following her headlining performance at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

#CarrieUnderwood fell as she was exiting the stage after her concert this weekend 😱 https://t.co/P4Am5DJH1O pic.twitter.com/jQ7WyNFo3k — TMZ (@TMZ) June 10, 2024

Clearly, the heavy downpour made for slippery stage conditions. Underwood wished her fans goodnight before descending the stairs, only taking a few steps before disappearing.

Rain or shine, @carrieunderwood puts on one heck of a show 🔥 #CCMF pic.twitter.com/SWLSCwewmb — CMU Fan ♡ (@TeamCarrie1212) June 10, 2024

Fortunately, the singer did not appear to be injured.

Featured image by Jeff Johnson (via Instagram)