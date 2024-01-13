Bunnie XO Shares Video with Jelly Roll “Skipping into Congress to Start a Revolution”

Before Jelly Roll found himself a top singer in country music with a chance to win a Grammy Award, he struggled to stay on the right side of the law. Never shying away from his past, the singer has often discussed his history with drugs. While not able to control his past, he hopes to change the future. Recently, the star pushed for new legislation surrounding the fentanyl crisis at a Senate hearing. And always proud to support her husband, Bunnie XO shared a video showing just how historic the moment was.

Having a massive fanbase, both Jelly Roll and Bunnie enjoy taking time to share their lives with those who support their dreams and careers. With the couple visiting the Senate, she decided to post a video of them walking into the building. She captioned the post, “Just an ex drug dealer & ex call girl skipping into Congress to start a revolution.” And yes, she was literally skipping.

Besides gaining over 100,000 likes, fans praised the singer for using his platform to help start change. “That speech was incredible. I had goosebumps the entire time just like I do every time he gets fired up and starts spitting facts and love!”

Holding Himself Accountable

During his speech, Jelly Roll took responsibility for the role he played in the drug trade. He said, “I was the uneducated man in the kitchen playing chemist with drugs I knew absolutely nothing about, just like these drug dealers are doing right now, mixing every drug on the market with fentanyl, and they’re killing the people we love.”

While personally watching the effects drugs can have on an individual, Jelly Roll admitted to witnessing more funerals than he cared to remember. “I could sit here and cry for days about the caskets I’ve carried of people I love dearly, deeply in my soul. Good people, not just drug addicts. Uncles, friends, cousins, normal people.”

Jelly Roll called for the Senate to consider the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, a bill that would “help combat the country’s fentanyl crisis by targeting opioid traffickers devastating America’s communities.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images