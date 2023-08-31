Doja Cat Changes ‘Scarlet’ Cover after Learning Old One Was Recycled

On Tuesday (August 29), Doja Cat not only revealed the release date for her upcoming album Scarlet, set to drop on September 22, but she also shared the cover art for the project. Depicting a magenta-colored spider over a white background, the cover perfectly encapsulated the creepy, spine-tingling aesthetic the lead singles for Scarlet have portrayed. However, it turns out that she will not be using this cover after all.

Shortly after Doja posted the Scarlet cover to Instagram, fans began pointing out that it was identical to the album cover for metal band Chaver, whose studio album OF GLOOM also arrives on September 22. In fact, both of the covers were designed by artist Dusty Ray, whose Instagram page is full of paintings showing disturbing animals and insects. Upon discovering this, Doja soon took down her Instagram post and uploaded a new one.

Announcing it Thursday morning (August 31), the new cover art for Scarlet now features two interlocking spiders with shiny, spherical sacks. This updated cover was also designed by Ray, as the initial idea for it was posted to their Instagram in mid-June.

As we’re nearly three weeks away from Scarlet, Doja is preparing to release the LP’s third promotional single tomorrow (September 1). Titled “Demons,” the song will be accompanied by a well-budgeted music video, as Doja, cloaked in all black, serves as the antagonist in a quasi-thriller story starring renowned actress Christina Ricci.

Coming into “Demons,” Doja’s prior single “Paint The Town Red,” released on August 4, has been skyrocketing up charts. Peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, the song has set new records on Spotify and is racking up streams at an unfathomable pace.

Evident on “Paint The Town Red” and the lead single “Attention,” Doja plans to mesh her newfound passion for rapping with her already-established pop tendencies on Scarlet, setting a new precedent for her music. As we gear up for the release of “Demons” in a few hours, check out “Paint The Town Red” below.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for CELINE)