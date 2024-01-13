Clutch Announces New World Samurai Tour 2024: Tickets on Sale Now

Maryland-based rock stalwarts Clutch will be back on the road this spring. Earlier this week, they announced their New World Samurai Tour 2024. The tour kicks off in late April and will come to a close in mid-May. The short tour will see them making 16 headlining stops and two festival appearances.

Clutch won’t be on tour alone. They’re bringing Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl along to provide support. The tour starts on April 26 at The National in Richmond, Virginia. The final show is a festival date on May 19 at Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio.

2023 a Busy Year for Clutch

Clutch has been touring almost constantly since the release of their 13th studio album Sunrise on Slaughter Beach in 2022. Last year, the band released the “complete” edition of Slaughter Beach which contains three additional tracks. They also released a series of five live albums. The PA Tapes capture their live performances from previous tours. Four of the releases capture stops from their 2022 tour: Copenhagen, Denmark; Seattle, Nashville, and Portland, Oregon. The other live release was recorded at the King’s Head Inn in 1993 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Because the band has retained the same lineup—Neil Fallon (vocals/rhythm guitar), Jean-Paul Gaster (drums), Dan Maines (bass), and Tim Sult (lead guitar)—since its formation in 1991, these live albums are a great way to see how well the band has aged sonically since their early days.

Tickets for Clutch’s New World Samurai Tour are on sale now. Head to StubHub to get tickets to see the pure rock fury live.

04/26 – Richmond, Virginia @ The National

04/27 – Wilmington, Delaware @ The Queen

04/29 – Bloomington, Illinois @ The Castle Theatre

05/01 – Colorado Springs, Colorado @ The Black Sheep

05/02 – Estes Park, Colorado @ Stanley Hotel

05/03 – Estes Park, Colorado @ Stanley Hotel

05/04 – Aspen, Colorado @ Belly Up Aspen

05/05 – Grand Junction, Colorado @ Mesa Theater

05/07 – Lubbock, Texas @ The Garden

05/09 – Pelham, Tennessee @ The Caverns

05/10 – Columbia, South Carolina @ The Senate

05/11 – Daytona, Florida @ Welcome To Rockville (festival date, Clutch only)

05/12 – Pensacola, Florida @ Vinyl Music Hall

05/14 – Columbia, Missouri @ The Blue Note

05/15 – Fayetteville, Arkansas @ JJ’s Live

05/17 – Sioux City, Iowa @ Anthem at Hard Rock Sioux City

05/18 – Belvidere, Illinois @ The Apollo Theatre AC

05/19 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple (festival date, Clutch only)

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images