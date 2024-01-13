Clutch Announces New World Samurai Tour 2024: Tickets on Sale Now

Maryland-based rock stalwarts Clutch will be back on the road this spring. Earlier this week, they announced their New World Samurai Tour 2024. The tour kicks off in late April and will come to a close in mid-May. The short tour will see them making 16 headlining stops and two festival appearances.
Clutch won’t be on tour alone. They’re bringing Blacktop Mojo and The Native Howl along to provide support. The tour starts on April 26 at The National in Richmond, Virginia. The final show is a festival date on May 19 at Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio.
2023 a Busy Year for Clutch
Clutch has been touring almost constantly since the release of their 13th studio album Sunrise on Slaughter Beach in 2022. Last year, the band released the “complete” edition of Slaughter Beach which contains three additional tracks. They also released a series of five live albums. The PA Tapes capture their live performances from previous tours. Four of the releases capture stops from their 2022 tour: Copenhagen, Denmark; Seattle, Nashville, and Portland, Oregon. The other live release was recorded at the King’s Head Inn in 1993 in Norfolk, Virginia.
Because the band has retained the same lineup—Neil Fallon (vocals/rhythm guitar), Jean-Paul Gaster (drums), Dan Maines (bass), and Tim Sult (lead guitar)—since its formation in 1991, these live albums are a great way to see how well the band has aged sonically since their early days.
New World Samurai Tour Dates
Tickets for Clutch’s New World Samurai Tour are on sale now. Head to StubHub to get tickets to see the pure rock fury live.
- 04/26 – Richmond, Virginia @ The National
- 04/27 – Wilmington, Delaware @ The Queen
- 04/29 – Bloomington, Illinois @ The Castle Theatre
- 05/01 – Colorado Springs, Colorado @ The Black Sheep
- 05/02 – Estes Park, Colorado @ Stanley Hotel
- 05/03 – Estes Park, Colorado @ Stanley Hotel
- 05/04 – Aspen, Colorado @ Belly Up Aspen
- 05/05 – Grand Junction, Colorado @ Mesa Theater
- 05/07 – Lubbock, Texas @ The Garden
- 05/09 – Pelham, Tennessee @ The Caverns
- 05/10 – Columbia, South Carolina @ The Senate
- 05/11 – Daytona, Florida @ Welcome To Rockville (festival date, Clutch only)
- 05/12 – Pensacola, Florida @ Vinyl Music Hall
- 05/14 – Columbia, Missouri @ The Blue Note
- 05/15 – Fayetteville, Arkansas @ JJ’s Live
- 05/17 – Sioux City, Iowa @ Anthem at Hard Rock Sioux City
- 05/18 – Belvidere, Illinois @ The Apollo Theatre AC
- 05/19 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple (festival date, Clutch only)
