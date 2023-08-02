Burna Boy Releases New Single and Reveals Release Date for Seventh Studio Album

Burna Boy has recently dropped his new hotly-anticipated single, “Big 7.” In addition to the release, the singer/songwriter has announced that his seventh studio album, I Told Them…, will arrive on August 24 through Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records.

The release of “Big 7” is accompanied by a music video directed by prolific filmmaker Benny Boom, who helmed the 2017 Tupac Shakur biopic, All Eyez on Me. The video features cameos from various musicians and actors, including RZA, Busta Rhymes, Shameik Moore, Junior Mafia, and more.

Although it was just officially released, “Big 7” has already accrued 12 million listens from a brief snippet available on TikTok. “Big 7” will be featured on I Told Them…, alongside “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” another single featuring 21 Savage.

“‘Big 7’ is a melodic tribute to embracing new heights in my musical journey,” Burna Boy said in a statement. “The title represents a symbolic aspiration to reach greater horizons, with the number seven embodying an attainable and harmonious growth.”

Burna Boy recently became the first African artist ever to sell out a stadium in the US with a show at New York City’s Citi Field. The artist also became the first African musician to play a headlining show at a stadium in the UK after a concert at the legendary London Stadium. The London Stadium show was made available to stream exclusively on Apple Music Live starting July 19.

“I had an unforgettable experience performing at London Stadium,” Burna Boy said. “The energy from the crowd was unmatched, and I’m grateful to all my fans for their unwavering support. Being featured in Apple Music Live is an incredible opportunity to share this historic moment with my fans worldwide.

“I’m excited for everyone to witness the magic we created that night. Special thanks to Apple Music for capturing and showcasing the performance,” he continued. “Stay tuned for an epic celebration of music and culture.”

You can pre-order Burna Boy’s album HERE.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation