Katy Perry Co-Writer Camela Leierth-Segura Reported Missing

Friends and family are speaking out in hopes of finding musician and songwriter Camela Leierth-Segura. The 48-year-old talent and co-writer of Katy Perry‘s 2013 single “Walking on Air” hasn’t been seen in nearly two months.

According to a post from the California Department of Justice’s Facebook page, Segura was last in contact with loved ones on June 27. She is “believed to be with her vehicle,” a silver 2010 Ford Fusion, “and may have an elderly black cat with her.”

The Independent reports that Segura’s sister, who lives overseas, filed a missing persons report after weeks of being unable to contact her. Friends of Segura also state that she was last spotted in the Beverly Hills area during the late evening hours of June 30.

Liz Montgomery, a close friend of Segura, says she was dealing with financial challenges in the weeks leading up to her disappearance.

“She had mentioned it to all of us that she was having trouble; Covid definitely was not helpful for her because she’s a musician, model, actress, all that stuff,” Montgomery tells The Los Angeles Times. “And there was no money coming in.”

Montgomery has been actively spreading the word about Segura’s disappearance on social media in recent days.

“We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her,” she shared in a Facebook post. “If you have any information, even the smallest detail can help, please reach out to the police immediately. She means the world to us and time is of the essence.”

“My worst fear is that someone has her, and is hurting her,” Cecilia Foss, another friend of Segura, explains to The Independent. “If she was going for a drive to clear her head, I get it. But it’s been seven weeks. And no one has heard from her. Nobody goes for a seven-week drive.”

Anyone with information about Camela Leierth-Segura’s disappearance is asked to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2184.

