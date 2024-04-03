Jelly Roll Rubs Shoulders With Jon Bon Jovi and Paul McCartney for His “Wildest Moment” Ever

Raised just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Jelly Roll spent most of his childhood listening to country music. While loving other genres, the singer eventually found his calling with hit songs like “Need a Favor” and “Son of a Sinner.” Having completely taken over country music, Jelly Roll won numerous awards including the New Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards. And with his stardom only growing, it appears the country singer got the chance to rub shoulders with both Jon Bon Jovi and Paul McCartney.

Videos by American Songwriter

When it comes to music, there are few names bigger than Bon Jovi and McCartney. Both singer have continued to leave their mark on the industry and make history while doing it. Back in February, MusicCares honored Bon Jovi with the Person of the Year award. While excited to receive such an honor, Jelly Roll was the real winner when he received the chance to meet the icon. More than a little starstruck, the country singer was all smiles as three singers joked and laughed.

@officialjellyroll WHAT?!!!!! Such an honor, thank you @bonjovi for having us last night. Mr. Paul McCartney 🙏🏼 Forever grateful for your time ♬ original sound – Jelly Roll

Jon Bon Jovi Honored Not For His Contributions To Music

As for MusicCares, Laura Segura, the Executive Director, praised Bon Jovi and his long list of accomplishments. “MusiCares is thrilled to honor Jon Bon Jovi at the 2024 Person of the Year Gala. His remarkable contributions to rock and roll have not only left an indelible mark on the music industry, but also in the hearts of countless fans around the world. Furthermore, his long-standing commitment to serving food-insecure and unhoused individuals inspires us all. We’re looking forward to celebrating him and the many ways he has made a difference in this world.”

[RELATED: Doc McGhee Denies Jon Bon Jovi Performing in Moscow Was Part of a Plea Deal]

While receiving countless awards over the years, Bon Jovi thanked MusicCares for honoring more than his contributions to music. “I’m truly humbled to be this year’s MusiCares honoree. MusiCares’ work with music professionals is vitally important in creating much needed support and wellness programs that cultivate a healthier and more vibrant community for us all.” He continued, “Philanthropic work has been a cornerstone of my life and has always run in tandem to my music career and achievements. Nearly two decades ago when I formed the JBJ Soul Foundation and JBJ Soul Kitchens, I saw firsthand and continue to see today the impact of charitable community-based work. I know this for sure: helping one’s community is helping one’s self.”

(Image via TikTok)