MusiCares Commits to Mental Health Support for Music Professionals with New Initiatives

It’s difficult not to understate the challenges COVID-19 and the socio-political happenings of 2020 presented to the music community. Acknowledging a year of financial, physical, and mental hardships across the industry, MusiCares® —the leading music charity—announces a month-long lineup of events to encourage musicians and those in the industry to prioritize their mental health. As the industry enters a new stage of the pandemic and more people become vaccinated, MusiCares is turning its focus to the future, prioritizing self-care and healing after a difficult year.

Dealings with mental health have long marked the music industry and the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic built upon years of often unresolved issues, surmounting in a crisis. The inaugural MusiCares’ Wellness in Music Survey revealed that 26 percent of respondents were experiencing moderate to severe depression and 53 percent of respondents indicated they were unable to receive counseling because they couldn’t afford it.

“The past year has been emotionally taxing on all of us, and particularly for the music community who experienced a crisis of identity as live music was shut down and many other projects halted,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. “As we begin to transition past the pandemic, MusiCares is committed to mental health in the music industry and helping music professionals get back to doing what they love.”

As a first-hand witness of how seriously the pandemic affected professionals, MusiCares is dedicating the month of May—Mental Health Awareness month—to hosting workshops and panels featuring experts, trained physicians, and musicians, and actors like Phoebe Bridgers and Alex Wolff who will share their own stories and experiences.

“Our programming offers honest dialogue and education for the music community to discuss what they are experiencing with professionals and peers so they can feel less alone and more connected to others,” said Debbie Carroll, Vice President of Health & Human Services at MusiCares. “We’re so thankful that throughout the pandemic, we’ve been able to continue the important work of our support groups virtually and are prioritizing adding more based on the needs of our community.”

MusiCares is also a proud founding member of MTV Entertainment Group’s Mental Health Action Day, scheduled for May 20. A full line-up of events can be found here and are free to attend.

May’s lineup of events will support MusiCares’ greater mental health programming planned for the remainder of the year, including the launch of new virtual support groups in partnership with ASCAP focused on mental and emotional health among women, LGBTQ+ and Black music communities.

Check out the calendar of events here.