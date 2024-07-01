Capulet Fest Thrown Into Chaos, Canceled After Headliners Drop Out Following Abrupt Venue Change

With bands like Skillet scheduled to perform, heavy metal fans traveled to Connecticut for the Capulet Music Fest. The Fest spent the last few months promoting the 3-day event which featured over 30 bands. Although fans anticipated a weekend full of music, the festival hit numerous snags that led to the event ending early.

While fans hoped for entertainment at the Thompson Speedway with numerous bands, they soon learned that the festival decided to change the venue to Webster Theater in Hartford, which is an hour away. With fans already in Thompson, many were unable to make the commute. Even several bands announced they dropped out of the festival, explaining there was no room for them.

Trying to explain the situation to fans, Capulet Entertainment released a statement reading, “In short, there was a discrepeancy [sic] and some miscommunication with the production crew and the speedway, and we couldn’t come to a mutually agreeable solution, so we needed to part ways and adjust, pivoting to a smaller venue with less capacity.”

After the sudden venue change, numerous headlining acts dropped out of the lineup—including Senses Fail, Nothing More, and Saint Asonia.

Capulet Fest Decides To End Early After Confusion

Thankfully the Webster stepped up with Claude Elie, the managing partner with Concert Cave, stating, “Initially we were very hesitant to host the event at The Webster, but we thought we could be in a position to support our metal community, the bands, and give them all a home to rock out for the weekend.” With fans confused about the venue change, Elie insisted, “attendees still have the opportunity to contact the festival organizers for full/partial refunds if they are not satisfied with the events.”

Online, thousands of fans voiced their disdain for the venue change and requested a full refund for the confusion surrounding the Capulet Fest. Some went beyond asking for a refund and explained how they reached out to the attorney general for help.

While the festival promoted a music festival to last 3 days, the promoters for the Capulet Fest announced they had ended the event early, which caused more outrage online. First started in 2022, the festival once took place at the Fete Music Hall in Rhode Island and at the Thompson Speedway.

According to reports, the event turned sour when the promoter, Estevan Vega, failed to compensate companies who helped with the production.

