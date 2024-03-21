Skillet Announces Day Of Destiny Tour in 2024

Christian rockers Skillet are going on tour this summer, with support on select dates from post-grunge bands Seether and Theory Of A Deadman. The US and Canada tour will support the band’s most recent album Dominion from 2022. Fans can expect the band to play a lot of their hits, such as “Monster” and “Hero”, plus tracks from their newest release.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Skillet 2024 Tour will launch on May 3 in Prior Lake, Minnesota at Mystic Lake Showroom. Unless the band adds extra dates to the end of the tour, it should wrap up on August 9 in Oak Grove, Kentucky at Oak Grove Gaming Outdoor Amphitheater.

There is a presale event happening now over at Ticketmaster for some of the upcoming tour dates. Fans can learn more about where to get presale codes, as well as access to meet-and-greet events and early-entry packages from Skillet’s website.

General on-sale will start on March 22 at 10:00 am MDT. If most of the tickets to this tour sell out by the time general on-sale starts, it might be worth checking out what’s available over at Stubhub. This is a top-notch spot for third-party tickets, and you won’t have to worry about scams or fake tickets with the FanProtect Program.

Get your tickets to see Skillet live before they sell out!

May 3 – Mystic Lake Showroom – Prior Lake, MN

May 4 – Copeland Park – La Crosse, WI (with Seether)

May 10 – The Plant – Dothan, AL

June 6 – Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater – Decatur, IL

June 8 – TBA – Rapid City, SD

June 9 – The Elm – Bozeman – Bozeman, MT

June 10 – The Wilma Theatre – MT – Missoula, MT

June 12 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

June 14 – MacEwan Hall – Calgary, AB

June 15 – Midway – Edmonton, AB

June 17 – Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB

June 20 – Pickering Casino Resort – Pickering, ON

June 22 – Theatre Beanfield – Montreal, QC

June 23 – Danforth Music Hall Theatre – Toronto, ON

June 28 – Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races – Charles Town, WV

July 7 – Red River Valley Fair – West Fargo, ND

July 26 – Dubuque County Fair – Dubuque, IA (with Theory Of A Deadman)

August 3 – All-Star Amphitheatre At Wild Adventures Theme Park – Valdosta, GA

August 9 – Oak Grove Gaming Outdoor Amphitheater – Oak Grove, KY

Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.