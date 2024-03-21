Skillet Announces Day Of Destiny Tour in 2024

Christian rockers Skillet are going on tour this summer, with support on select dates from post-grunge bands Seether and Theory Of A Deadman. The US and Canada tour will support the band’s most recent album Dominion from 2022. Fans can expect the band to play a lot of their hits, such as “Monster” and “Hero”, plus tracks from their newest release.
Videos by American Songwriter
The Skillet 2024 Tour will launch on May 3 in Prior Lake, Minnesota at Mystic Lake Showroom. Unless the band adds extra dates to the end of the tour, it should wrap up on August 9 in Oak Grove, Kentucky at Oak Grove Gaming Outdoor Amphitheater.
There is a presale event happening now over at Ticketmaster for some of the upcoming tour dates. Fans can learn more about where to get presale codes, as well as access to meet-and-greet events and early-entry packages from Skillet’s website.
General on-sale will start on March 22 at 10:00 am MDT. If most of the tickets to this tour sell out by the time general on-sale starts, it might be worth checking out what’s available over at Stubhub. This is a top-notch spot for third-party tickets, and you won’t have to worry about scams or fake tickets with the FanProtect Program.
Get your tickets to see Skillet live before they sell out!
Skillet 2024 Tour Dates
May 3 – Mystic Lake Showroom – Prior Lake, MN
May 4 – Copeland Park – La Crosse, WI (with Seether)
May 10 – The Plant – Dothan, AL
June 6 – Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater – Decatur, IL
June 8 – TBA – Rapid City, SD
June 9 – The Elm – Bozeman – Bozeman, MT
June 10 – The Wilma Theatre – MT – Missoula, MT
June 12 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC
June 14 – MacEwan Hall – Calgary, AB
June 15 – Midway – Edmonton, AB
June 17 – Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB
June 20 – Pickering Casino Resort – Pickering, ON
June 22 – Theatre Beanfield – Montreal, QC
June 23 – Danforth Music Hall Theatre – Toronto, ON
June 28 – Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races – Charles Town, WV
July 7 – Red River Valley Fair – West Fargo, ND
July 26 – Dubuque County Fair – Dubuque, IA (with Theory Of A Deadman)
August 3 – All-Star Amphitheatre At Wild Adventures Theme Park – Valdosta, GA
August 9 – Oak Grove Gaming Outdoor Amphitheater – Oak Grove, KY
Photo by Jimmy Fontaine
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.