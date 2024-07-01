Coldplay Praises “Our Hero Forever” Michael J. Fox During “Mind Blowing” Glastonbury Set

Coldplay brought out a special guest during their recent Glastonbury headlining set, playing “Fix You” with Michael J. Fox on guitar. Fox later described the moment as “f—ing mind blowing” in an Instagram post thanking his team and Cold play for making the moment happen.

“[A]ll the love and thanks to the [Coldplay] team who took such great care of us. And many thanks to Chris, Will, Johnny, Guy and Phil,” Fox wrote on the social media post, thanking the individual members of the band and manager Phil Harvey alongside a carousel of photos from the festival. He continued, “Oh yeah in case you were wondering…it was f—ing mind blowing. There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is [Coldplay’s] time.”

Near the end of “Fix You,” Chris Martin thanked Michael J. Fox for joining them and heaped praise on the actor and Parkinson’s advocate. “The main reason we’re in a band is because of watching Back to the Future,” said Martin, per a report from The Hollywood Reporter. Notably during that movie, Fox’s character Marty McFly introduces a 1955 school dance to a rollicking electric guitar solo from Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.” Martin then continued, “So thank you to our hero forever and one of the most amazing people on Earth, Mr. Michael J. Fox.”

Martin even referenced “Johnny B. Goode” during the set, singing, “Go, Johnny, go, go, go” while Fox shredded on the guitar. The last time Fox and Coldplay came together was in 2016, when they took the stage at Metlife Stadium for a performance of the classic Chuck Berry hit.

Coldplay Has Amazing Glastonbury Headlining Set Featuring Debut of Unreleased Lil Simz Collaboration

Coldplay also brought out Lil Simz during Glastonbury to debut a new, currently unreleased song which fans speculate is titled “Supernova.” Lil Simz joined the band after playing a set directly prior. The chorus of the song heavily features the line “and so we pray,” according to a report from Variety.

Allegedly, Burna Boy also has a verse or two on the new song, but he was not in attendance for the set. Instead, singer Elyanna helped out with the vocals for the live debut.

This new song comes on the back of Coldplay’s recent release, “feelslikeimfallinginlove” from the upcoming album Moon Music. The album, Coldplay’s 10th, is due on October 4, and will be their first album since 2021 when they released Music of the Spheres. They are currently still touring for that album, but is set to conclude in November.

