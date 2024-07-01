Pearl Jam Suffering Persistent Illness, Cancel Two More European Shows

Pearl Jam has been beset by illness recently, and shared with fans that they will have to cancel two more shows. On Saturday, they canceled their London show, and will now cancel two shows in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the band, they are “yet to make a full recovery” from the illness that a few band members are suffering from. Pearl Jam posted a statement, according to a report from Music News, regarding the cancelations and the future of the tour.

“The impacts of this decision are not lost on us,” the statement reads. “We feel deeply that so many people spend their time, money, and emotional energy to get tickets and then to come see the band and it is heart wrenching to have to disappoint you. We also appreciate the many people whose hard work goes into making these shows happen.”

They continue, “Please trust we never take these decisions lightly and try to do everything possible to show up for you all. We wish a reschedule had been possible for this tour leg and hope to come back to Berlin soon.”

They thanked fans for their continued support on the road. Currently, they are next scheduled for a show in Spain on July 6. Fans should keep a close watch on social media and the band’s website for new of recovery or new cancelations.

Previously, Pearl Jam canceled their show at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, releasing a regretful statement to fans on their website and social media.

“This decision was the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour schedule,” the statement read, in similar fashion to the recent one. “There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage.”

The message continued, “We couldn’t be more disappointed to not play one of our favorite cities this tour. Despite best efforts, rescheduling was not possible at this time due to existing schedule commitments.” The band again thanked fans for their support.

Pearl Jam has been on their Dark Matter Tour in support of the new album since May. The tour is set to conclude in November in Australia.

Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images