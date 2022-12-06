Cardi B Responds to Criticism of Art Basel Performance

After performing at Miami Beach’s Art Basel event over the weekend, Cardi B was the subject of a Tweet that read, “Not the Grammy winner performing in someone’s backyard.” The Tweet flurried up a fair amount of discourse on the social media platform. Now, the rapper has responded to the post.

“I got payed 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes,” Cardi wrote in a since-deleted Tweet. “THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER.”

Along with the Tweet, the “WAP” rapper shared an invoice from WP Touring Inc. that shows the million-dollar payout from her set in Miami.

Elsewhere, another fan questioned the revealing outfit the rapper wore. Cardi wrote, “it’s a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look and it represent the purest form of women bodies.”

This year’s performance was not Cardi’s first appearance at Art Basel. Last year, the rapper launched her Whipshots brand with a party at The Goodtime Hotel. Her appearance this year was sponsored by Don Julio 1942. The rapper shared a selection of photos from the performance after the fact, writing, “Last night performing for the best bank in America! Performing is my passion… #lovewhatyoudo.”

Check out clips of the performance below.

Yes … it’s a custom Jean Paul Gaultier look and it represent the purest form of women bodies https://t.co/tfYh4NDLoC — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 4, 2022

Last week, Cardi teased the highly-anticipated follow-up to her 2018 Grammy-winning album Invasion of Privacy. “I gotta put it out next year,” Cardi told The Breakfast Club host Angela Yee before revealing she has a few songs “that are, like, definite.”

She continued, “I don’t know what’s going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and put it out.”

Cardi’s latest release was a collaborative single with GloRilla titled “Tomorrow 2.” The duo performed the track with her fellow rapper on the 2022 American Music Awards.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)