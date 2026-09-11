Carly Pearce Admits She Wishes She’d Never Released Her Romantic Duet With Her Ex-Husband

Carly Pearce is nothing if not honest. During a game of Sip or Spill with Entertainment Tonight, the country star revealed that she regrets putting out the song “Finish Your Sentences” with her then-husband Michael Ray.

“[I’m an] honest woman,” Pearce quipped, alluding to the name of her latest LP, Honest Woman. “That didn’t age well. Oops. Sorry.”

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Pearce and Ray were married for less than a year before they called it quits in 2020.

That’s not the only tea Pearce spilled during the game. At one point, Pearce recounted the story of the worst date of her life.

“I once went on a date with a guy who got so blackout drunk that I had to drive him home,” she said. “When it was time to kiss me, he pretended to have a phone call, but I could see his lock screen where there was no call.”

“Just tell me you don’t want to kiss me!” Pearce continued. “I don’t want to kiss you either.”

Admittedly, Pearce said she’s had too much to drink a time or two, and should have even canceled one gig after imbibing too much.

“I know exactly the show. If you were at my show on the 29 Tour a few years ago in D.C., I over-served myself,” she said. “I was like, ‘Uh oh, this is not going to be good.’ But I made it.”

Carly Pearce Discusses Honest Woman

Pearce, of course, talked about her new music too.

“It’s my favorite music I’ve ever made,” Pearce said of Honest Woman. “This is really a return to my country roots, growing up love traditional country music, loving bluegrass. I’ve been working on it for almost two years. I just think it’s my best music.”

Pearce said she knew she was entering a new musical chapter after she penned the song “Dream Come True.”

“When I wrote that song, I knew that I needed to go back and find myself again,” she said. “I needed to find my why again of why I wanted to make music. When you’ve been in this business long enough and you see the highs and the lows, the twists and the turns you can get caught up in that. I had to go reconnect with music again.”

Honest Woman is out now.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images