“Uh Oh, This Is Not Going to Be Good”: Carly Pearce Recalls the Night She Knew She Was Too Drunk to Take the Stage

Just a few weeks ago, Carly Pearce celebrated the release of her latest album, Honest Woman. Hitting streaming platforms on August 28, the album brought the singer a special collaboration with Riley Green on “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay.” Although thrilled about the album and what the future held for her career, the singer couldn’t help but look back on the road that led her to country music stardom. And like any artist, Pearce had those moments she wished she could forget. One of those moments came when she took the stage with a little too much alcohol in her system.

It’s not uncommon for a singer to have a drink or two before going on stage. For most rock bands, those two drinks were just the start of a night that included drugs, women, and wild parties. Not wanting that same lifestyle, Pearce was amazed at how many singers could operate while under the influence of alcohol.

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Recalling her own past with alcohol and performing, Pearce said, “I know exactly the show. If you were at my show on the 29 Tour a few years ago in D.C., I over-served myself.” She added, “I was like, ‘Uh oh, this is not going to be good.’”

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Carly Pearce Goes From Drunk Concert To Drunk Dating

Thankfully, Pearce was a professional who managed to get through the concert. But it was at that moment she made sure to stay within her tolerance during future performances. Sadly, the singer’s past with alcohol extended into her love life.

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Pearce explained how she went on a date with an individual who needed some liquid courage. The only problem – the drinks kept coming. “I once went on a date with a guy who got so blackout drunk that I had to drive him home, and when it was ‘time to kiss me,’ he pretended to have a phone call. But I could see his lock screen — where there was no call.”

If Pearce learned anything from those experiences, it was that alcohol and important moments didn’t always mix. Whether performing for thousands or trying to land a kiss, sometimes it was best to call it a night.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)