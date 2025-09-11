Carly Pearce Shares Struggles With Chronic Heart Condition and Message of Hope

Back in 2024, Carly Pearce released her first album in nearly three years with Hummingbird. Excited about the album, she also hit the road with the Hummingbird World Tour. That same year, she teamed up with Tim McGraw for the Standing Room Only Tour. Taking advantage of every month of the year, many at the time had no idea she was struggling with a chronic heart condition. Eventually sharing the news with her fans, Pearce decided to use her stardom to help spread awareness surrounding pericarditis.

Teaming up with LifeDisRPted, Pearce shared a video on her Instagram, hoping that her story would encourage others to take their health seriously. “When I first started experiencing pericarditis flares, I was in the middle of a grueling performance schedule. The flares were painful, and I would become short of breath and fatigued. After seeing many doctors, I learned I have RP. Once I had my diagnoses I was finally able to work with my doctor to identify ways to make my RP more manageable.”

Carly Pearce Promises Fans “You Are Not Alone”

Knowing how difficult a condition like pericarditis could be to diagnose, Pearce urged fans to keep pushing for answers. “If you are living with RP, you are not alone. My advice to you would be to really advocate for yourself in your appointments.”

For those wondering what exactly pericarditis is – the Mayo Clinic defined it as the “swelling and irritation of the thin, saclike tissue surrounding the heart. This tissue is called the pericardium. Pericarditis often causes sharp chest pain. The chest pain occurs when the irritated layers of the pericardium rub against each other.”

Having over 829,000 followers on Instagram, Pearce hoped that her message would inspire her fans to stay mindful of their bodies. She ended her message with “If you think you may be living with RP, visit LifeDisRPtedCarly.com to download a doctor discussion guide that can help inform your next appointment.”

Besides already giving great advice about pericarditis, no matter the condition – Pearce concluded, “Find a doctor who is going to really care about you and really want to help you to figure out what the best treatment options are for you.”

