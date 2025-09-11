NFL Legend Tom Brady Gets an Inside Look at Morgan Wallen’s Creative Process—From Pen to Studio

When it comes to wanting advice on how to write a hit song, Morgan Wallen might have just revealed the secret. Well, the country star explained how he approached writing a song. But at the same time, his newest album, I’m The Problem, took over country music and the charts. When released, it quickly landed No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and the US Top Country Albums. And on Spotify, songs like “I’m The Problem” received over 239 million streams. So when Wallen decided to discuss his songwriting process, there seemed to be no better person to listen to.

Back in May, Tom Brady found himself wanting to play a round of golf. And needing a partner, he turned to Wallen. With Wallen being a top name in country music and Brady being a top name in the NFL, the two legends cruised through the course, talking about the balance between life and stardom. But when getting away from the green, Wallen opened up about how he approached creating a song. “We won’t even start a song unless we have a full concept and the payoff hook done at the beginning.”

Morgan Wallen Admits “A Lot Of Them Are Terrible”

After nailing down a full concept and even a hook, Wallen turned to the writing process. “Then we’ll start the first verse to write toward that hook.” He added, “I don’t know what the song’s gonna be called, I don’t even know anything other than I had this idea.”

Not getting frustrated over the process and how long it might take, Wallen recalled writing his hit song “Genesis.” “So we started from the top with no hook — we wrote the first verse and chorus all the way down until we found the hook: ‘There was a day Jack and Jill didn’t know me from Adam.’ You just get all those Garden of Eden ideas, and then you keep going.”

With each song having its own set of unique challenges, Wallen seemed to trust his instincts. And again, it worked as he was nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the 2025 CMA Awards. He also received nominations for Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

But even with Wallen watching I’m the Problem strike big with fans, he promised, “I’ve got a zillion ideas in my brain — a lot of them are terrible.”

