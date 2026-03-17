Carly Pearce Talks Chemistry With Riley Green in “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” Video

Just a few days ago, Carly Pearce proved that Riley Green is one of the most sought-after collaborators in Nashville. Before teaming up with Pearce, Green showcased his chemistry with Ella Langley on the hit song “You Look Like You Love Me.” Watching the song win numerous awards and peak at No. 1 on the US Country Airplay chart, the country singer jumped at the chance to work with Pearce on “If I Don’t Leave I’m Going To Stay.” And recently, Pearce offered what it was like to get hot and steamy alongside Green on set.

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Sitting down for an interview with SiriusXM The Highway’s Macie Backs, Pearce noted how much she loved to collaborate with other singers. But at the same time, she placed a “high bar” on the music she produced. “Obviously, Riley is Riley Green, you know, but to me, I’ve gotten to sing with him several times over the last several years, and he’s more acoustic driven in the way that he does music, he has this simple way of emoting that I really like.”

Having the looks and the voice, Pearce joked that it only took five minutes for Green to answer after being invited to record the song. “I’m not kidding, within five minutes he texted me back… it was immediate, and we had it recorded very fast. He was like, sending me a voice memo an hour later singing his part. I feel like, the way that he sings this, is a piece of his character in his voice that I don’t think people have heard. He sounds so good on this song, and I think it’s really special.”

[RELATED: Carly Pearce and Riley Green Bring the Heat With New Duet “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay”]

Carly Pearce Promises She And Riley Green Are No “Tim And Faith”

As for the music video, it brought more than harmony as the two singers leaned into the song’s emotional tension. Playing Green’s love interest on screen, Pearce admitted the steamy scenes were all in good fun. “Well… it’s a very sexy song. Somebody has to play the role of Riley’s love interest, I decided I could do it, if somebody needed somebody to do it.”

Willing to step in front of the camera with Green, Pearce easily has a future in Hollywood. “Typically in our world, it’s like, if it’s not Tim and Faith, you just have other people act for you, and you’re kind of the performance. He was willing to go there with me, so we play the role, and it’s fun.”

With the music video already climbing past 370,000 views, it’s clear fans are embracing the chemistry between Pearce and Green. And if the response continues to grow, the steamy collaboration could become one of the most talked-about country videos of the year.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)